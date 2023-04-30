STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Sunday April 30, 1pm ACST

Jackson Hately was among several Crows to have a big game in an 84-point thrashing of South Adelaide on Sunday.

Hately had 31 disposals, nine marks, five clearances and kicked three goals in a huge performance.

Tariek Newchurch booted four goals from 16 disposals and Kieran Strachan had 33 hitouts, 18 disposals and kicked a major.

Still trying to fight his way back into the senior side, Sam Berry was busy with 27 disposals, nine tackles, seven clearances and a goal, while Ned McHenry slotted three goals from 22 touches.

Tyler Brown had 28 disposals, nine clearances and eight tackles and Patrick Parnell (27 disposals) also played well.

Billy Dowling (28 disposals and a goal) and Andrew McPherson (22) contributed and Lachlan Gollant kicked two majors.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Carlton at ETU Stadium, Saturday April 29, 11.05am AEST

A difficult fortnight for axed big man Tom De Koning continued on Saturday when he suffered a concussion and finished with just seven touches, 13 hitouts and one goal in a narrow loss to the Bulldogs. The 23-year-old, who was dropped from the senior side two weeks ago, is out of contract at the end of this season.

Potential No.1 draft pick Harley Reid turned out for the Blues to get a taste of a higher level and finished his day with 13 disposals, 10 of them kicks, and three tackles.

It was another big week for Jaxon Binns, with the first-year midfielder picking up a team-high 26 disposals. The 18-year-old is averaging 26.5 touches a game at VFL level and may well be getting a bit of attention from the senior selection panel soon.

Paddy Dow also continued to rack up the numbers with 25 disposals, five tackles and nine clearances, while Matthew Cottrell took eight marks to go with 17 disposals.

The AFL ruck position at Carlton is always in doubt and 2021 mid-season draftee Alex Mirkov kept his name in discussions with a dominant 40 hitouts and 12 disposals.

Lachie Plowman was involved with 21 disposals and five marks, while Lochie O'Brien had 19 disposals, five marks and two goals.

Key forward prospect Harry Lemmey took a strong seven grabs and nine disposals but lacked accuracy on the day, finishing with 0.3, including the last score of the game that left Carlton just short.

Rookie Jordan Boyd finished with 18 disposals, while category B rookie Domanic Akuei (seven) and Hudson O'Keeffe (four) were both quiet.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: East Perth v Peel Thunder at Leederville Oval, Saturday April 29, 1.40pm AWST

With Fremantle struggling to find avenues to goal, 2022 draftee Tom Emmett chose a good time to feature in front of the big sticks, the 21-year-old kicking three goals from 17 disposals in Peel Thunder's convincing 33-point win over East Perth on Saturday afternoon.

Occasional AFL forward Josh Treacy didn't do as much damage on the scoreboard with just one goal, but was strong in the air, taking 10 marks in his 13 disposals and driving the ball inside 50 an equal team-high five times.

Nathan Wilson should be close to a recall after a busy day with 26 touches and seven marks, while rookie Karl Worner led all-comers with a match-high 33 disposals and 11 marks.

Corey Wagner finished with 16 possessions, while Hugh Davies (15 disposals, five marks), Josh Draper (13, seven) and Joel Hamling (10, six) all saw plenty of the ball.

Rookie ruckman Liam Reidy only had six touches but did well at the ball-ups with 22 hitouts and four inside 50s, while fellow rookie Sebit Kuek kicked two goals from his six disposals.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Geelong at Piranha Park, Sunday April 30, 12pm AEST

Jhye Clark had his busiest VFL game yet as an inaccurate Geelong beat Coburg by eight points on Sunday.

Clark, the No.8 pick in last year's draft, had 29 disposals, five marks, three tackles and two clearances for the Cats, who kicked 6.20 in their win.

Ted Clohesy had a big game with 26 disposals, a goal and five tackles.

Left out of the AFL side, Jon Ceglar had 22 disposals, 15 hitouts and nine clearances, while Brandan Parfitt gathered 26 touches.

Phoenix Foster (17 disposals), Osca Riccardi (13) and Oscar Murdoch (12) were also solid.

Irishman Oisin Mullin had 12 disposals.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Gold Coast at Swinburne Centre, Sunday April 30, 11.05am AEST

Big man Chris Burgess had a day out in the Suns' huge 73-point win over Richmond, kicking five goals from eight scoring shots among 19 disposals, taking seven marks and finding time to rack up 21 hitouts in the ruck.

Rookie James Tsitas also kicked five goals from 20 disposals and six marks.

Connor Blakely was the biggest ball-winner on the ground with 31 disposals, backed up with nine marks, nine tackles and 12 clearances, while Sam Flanders was also extremely busy in his return from injury with 30 touches and 11 marks.

The list of best players doesn't finish there, with Charlie Constable chasing a senior recall after grabbing 29 disposals, 11 marks and kicking a goal, and young ruckman Ned Moyle also kicked a goal to go with 20 disposals, 25 hitouts and six clearances.

Jeremy Sharp (23 disposals, 11 marks), Thomas Berry (24, seven), Mac Andrew (18, 10) and Caleb Graham (13, 10) dominated in the air against the undermanned Tigers, Gold Coast finishing the contest with 139 marks to Richmond's 58.

Joel Jeffrey kicked two goals and laid eight tackles, while rookie Oskar Faulkhead also slotted two majors from his 13 touches.

Players celebrate a Joel Jeffrey goal during the round six VFL clash between Richmond and Gold Coast at the Swinburne Centre on April 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Young gun Elijah Hollands was busy with 23 disposals and one goal, Sam Day also kicked a major from 10 disposals and Hewago Oea slotted one from his 13 touches.

Former Hawk and Roo Jed Anderson finished with 15 disposals while Jy Farrar had 12.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at ETU Stadium, Sunday April 30, 1.05pm AEST

Jake Riccardi had another good game as the Giants edged Port Melbourne by two points on Sunday.

Coming off a four-goal haul last week, Riccardi booted another four to go with 19 disposals, seven hitouts and four clearances.

Wade Derksen was a good contributor with 27 disposals, 13 hitouts and nine marks.

Cameron Fleeton (24 disposals) and Josh Fahey (20 and a goal) were also busy.

Recently re-signed by the Giants, Max Gruzewski kicked two goals from his five disposals.

Toby McMullin had 11 disposals and Harry Rowston, who came on as the substitute in the Giants' incredible win over Sydney in the AFL on Saturday, had 12.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Casey Demons at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve, Sunday April 30, 2.05pm AEST

A handful of Hawks responded nicely to being dropped from the senior side in Box Hill's 30-point loss to Casey on Sunday.

Ruckman Lloyd Meek, who was axed after round five, absolutely dominated in the ruck, winning 46 hitouts to go with 24 disposals (20 of them handballs) and five clearances.

Connor Macdonald (29 possessions, five clearances and a goal) and Cam Mackenzie (28 possessions and five clearances) also responded well to being axed from the senior side this week.

A clear standout for the Hawks was ex Magpie Callum Brown, who had a game-high 35 disposals as well as eight tackles and five clearances as he eyes a potential AFL lifeline at the upcoming mid-season draft.

Jacob Koschitzke and Emerson Jeka were the only multiple goalkickers for the Hawks with two each.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Casey Demons at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve, Sunday April 30, 2.05pm AEST

Jake Melksham continued his push for a senior recall with a dominant showing in Casey's 30-point win over Box Hill on Sunday.

Melksham finished with 17 disposals and six marks to go with five goals, while axed talls Tom McDonald (eight marks and two goals) and Ben Brown (five marks and a goal) also hit the scoreboard.

Joel Smith, who hasn't played a senior game since round seven last year, also hit the scoreboard and finished with three goals, seven marks and 14 disposals.

James Harmes was the leading possession getter for Casey with 25 touches, while Adam Tomlinson had eight marks to go with 21 disposals.

Bailey Laurie (18 disposals and six clearances) and Taj Woewodin (12 touches and two goals) also had good days out.

Zane Duursma, who is expected to be a top-10 pick in this year's national draft, had nine disposals.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: West Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Loxton Oval, Sunday April 30, 2.40pm ACST

Thomas Scully had a strong game in Port Adelaide's 17-point win over West Adelaide on Sunday.

Scully had eight shots on goal, kicking 4.4, from nine disposals in the victory.

Trent Dumont played well with 20 disposals and eight tackles and Hugh Jackson had 22 touches and kicked a major.

Dante Visentini had 25 hitouts and 12 touches, while Scott Lycett had seven hitouts and just six disposals.

Francis Evans kicked a pair of goals to go with 15 disposals, Jackson Mead also booted two majors from 14 touches and Josh Sinn had 17 disposals.

Tom Clurey (17 disposals) and Lachie Jones (18) were also solid.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Gold Coast at Swinburne Centre, Sunday April 30, 11.05am AEST

Hugo Ralphsmith responded to his demotion to the VFL in strong fashion, kicking two goals to go with 22 disposals in the Tigers' 73-point loss to Gold Coast on Sunday.

A classy finish from beyond the arc by Hugo. #gotiges pic.twitter.com/ATQKeMyXhG — Richmond VFL (@RichmondVFL) April 30, 2023

Also dropped from the senior side this week, Rhyan Mansell hit the scoreboard with three goals from nine disposals.

Thomson Dow is yet to feature at AFL level this year but has regularly impressed in the state league and once again racked up the stats, finishing with a team-high 27 disposals and 12 clearances.

Bigoa Nyuon did most of the Tigers' tap work and had 22 hitouts along with seven touches and a goal.

First-year midfielder Steely Green was quiet with 11 disposals while key forward prospect Jacob Bauer had 15 touches but failed to trouble the scorers.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Claremont v West Coast at Revo Fitness Stadium, Sunday April 30, 12.40pm AWST

The injury-hit Eagles had just five AFL-listed players in action in their 111-point loss to Claremont on Sunday.

Zane Trew (16 disposals) was the busiest of those and Jordyn Baker had 14 touches.

Young ruckmen Callum Jamieson (10 disposals, 18 hitouts) and Harry Barnett (four disposals, nine hitouts) also featured.

Tyrell Dewar had eight disposals and kicked a goal.

After coming out of retirement last week, Eagles premiership player Will Schofield had 11 disposals.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Carlton at ETU Stadium, Saturday April 29, 11.05am AEST

Mitch Hannan kicked two goals - including the Bulldogs' last of the day - among 14 disposals and five marks in Footscray's four-point win over Carlton on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Cleary was the Bulldogs' busiest with 24 disposals, with rookie Cody Raak not far behind, finishing with 21 disposals and nine marks.

Defender Ryan Gardner was also strong in the air, taking a match-high 11 marks to go with 17 disposals - 16 of them kicks.

Young key defender Jedd Busslinger continued his good first-year form with 18 disposals and nine marks, while Sam Darcy picked up 14 disposals.

Charlie Clarke (12 disposals, five marks), Rhylee West (12, six) and Buku Khamis (13, five) all hit the scoreboard with one goal each.