STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Adelaide at Prospect Oval, Saturday May 6, 2.40pm ACST

With an incredibly healthy AFL list there were plenty of Crows running around in the SANFL, helping Adelaide to a big 47-point win over North Adelaide.

Rookie Andrew McPherson was the busiest of the bunch, finishing with 29 disposals and 11 marks, while Will Hamill grabbed 28 touches and nine marks.

With four senior games this season and being dropped three times, Harry Schoenberg was again among the best with 22 disposals, one goal and seven inside 50s, Sam Berry also slotting a major among his 17 touches.

Adelaide were on at Prospect 💪 pic.twitter.com/JRCSSWvXKa — SANFL (@SANFL) May 6, 2023

Lachie Gollant kicked three goals from limited opportunities, while Elliott Himmelberg missed his chances, finishing with 0.3.

Patrick Parnell (26 disposals, 10 marks), Josh Worrell (25, 11), Billy Dowling (20, eight), Luke Nankervis (17, eight) and Brayden Cook (20, eight and one goal) all got amongst it on Saturday.

Ruckman Kieran Strachan dominated at the bounces winning, 35 hitouts and Jackson Hately finished with 15 disposals.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Brisbane at Ikon Park, Saturday May 6, 11.05am AEST

Jarryd Lyons continued to push his claim for a starting spot in the senior side with a strong performance in Brisbane's four-point win over Carlton on Saturday.

Lyons, the substitute in the Lions' AFL victory against the Blues on Friday night, had 31 disposals, nine clearances and kicked a goal.

Rhys Mathieson was a good contributor with 27 disposals and a goal, while Deven Robertson had 31 and eight clearances.

Beastmode goes BANG for @lions_vfl as he continues his superb form 😤



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy’s VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/WCrSooLa4K — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 6, 2023

Darcy Fort was busy in the ruck with 22 hitouts, 20 disposals and 11 clearances.

Kai Lohmann (16 disposals and two goals) and Nakia Cockatoo (15 and a goal) both hit the scoreboard as the Lions improved to 6-0.

Callum Ah Chee (20 disposals), James Madden (15 and a goal) and James Tunstill (16) were solid, while father-son recruit Jaspa Fletcher had nine touches and three clearances.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Brisbane at Ikon Park, Saturday May 6, 11.05am AEST

As top draft prospect Harley Reid threatened to steal the show, Matt Owies staked his claim for a senior spot in Carlton's four-point loss to Brisbane on Saturday.

Owies, making his return from a hamstring injury, was the busiest forward on the ground and kicked 3.4 from his 17 disposals.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R7: Matthew Owies highlights Enjoy Matthew Owies standout VFL performance for the Blues

The favourite to be the No.1 pick in this year's AFL Draft, Reid impressed for the Blues, gathering 20 disposals to go with eight marks and eight tackles.

Paddy Dow was again busy with 25 disposals and five clearances, while Zac Fisher responded to his axing from the senior side with 28 touches.

Matt Cottrell continued his return from injury with 18 disposals and two goals, Jack Carroll had 21 touches and Jaxon Binns also finished with 21.

Matthew Cottrell from 45 keeps the @CarltonReserves in the game 🔵



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy’s VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/8T5dD7kU0B — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 6, 2023

Alex Mirkov had a game-high 39 hitouts, Lachie Plowman had 11 disposals and Jordan Boyd had 16.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Collingwood at DSV Stadium, Sunday May 7, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Werribee at NEC Hangar, Sunday May 7, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v Swan Districts at Lane Group Stadium, Sunday May 7, 2.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Southport at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday May 7, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Casey at Heritage Bank Stadium, Saturday May 6, 12.05pm AEST

Gold Coast remains unbeaten and sits atop the ladder after a strong 20-point win over reigning premier Casey.

After being omitted from the top-tier side this week, Alex Sexton responded with five goals, including three in a powerful second term where the Suns wrested control and were never headed.

A BIG win for our VFL side over the reigning premiers! 112-92 🎉 pic.twitter.com/WtZR5vUSn9 — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) May 6, 2023

Sexton was well supported up forward by Brodie McLaughlin and Chris Burgess who booted three goals apiece.

Ruckman Ned Moyle (42 hitouts) was dominant across the ground, while Charlie Constable was busy with 26 disposals and 11 clearances and Joel Jeffrey had 23 touches and nine marks to go with his one goal

Jeremy Sharp (24 disposals, 10 marks), Jy Farrar (26 disposals, seven marks), Elijah Hollands (16 disposals, eight tackles) and Mac Andrew (19 disposals, 10 marks) were also impressive.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Footscray at Blacktown ISP, Saturday May 6, 12.35pm AEST

Key forward prospect Max Gruzewski continued his good form at VFL level, kicking three goals from 11 disposals and 10 marks in the Giants’ 13-point victory over Footscray.

Jake Riccardi also slotted three majors from nine disposals.

Ruckman Kieren Briggs was another to hit the scoreboard with one goal to go with 19 disposals, 34 hitouts and six clearances.

Veteran defender Phil Davis was back to his busy best, amassing 27 touches and 10 marks as he works his way back from a groin injury, while Cameron Fleeton also took 10 grabs along with 30 disposals.

Josh Fahey got plenty of the ball, finishing with 23 touches and a goal, Harry Rowston had 13 disposals on his return to the VFL, and rookie Wade Derksen kicked a goal among his 11 disposals.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Box Hill at Preston City Oval, Saturday May 6, 2.05pm AEST

After an impressive start to his AFL career Cam McKenzie returned to the VFL last week but may not be there for long after amassing 30 disposals, seven tackles and a goal for Box Hill in the Hawks’ 57-point win over the Northern Bullants on Saturday.

Max Ramsden also responded strongly to being dropped, the 20-year-old kicking two goals from his 21 touches and 10 clearances.

Small forward Sam Butler led the scoring with four goals from 17 disposals, while Jacob Koschitzke slotted one goal from 15 touches, but also did a bit of work in the ruck.

Former Cat Cooper Stephens was busy with 26 disposals, 10 clearances and a goal, Bailey Macdonald finished with 17 disposals and seven marks, while rookie Ned Long had 20 touches and seven marks

Key defender Denver Grainger-Barass was strong in the air down back with eight marks and 13 disposals.

Jack O’Sullivan (15 disposals), Henry Hustwaite (15) and Josh Morris (12) all did their bit in the big win.

Emerson Jeka left the contest early with a suspected hamstring injury.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Casey at Heritage Bank Stadium, Saturday May 6, 12.05pm AEST

Casey suffered its second loss of the season, this time at the hands of unbeaten Gold Coast by 20 points on Saturday afternoon.

Charlie Spargo – sidelined for the past fortnight with concussion – was impressive on return finishing with 22 disposals, seven marks and a goal.

Out-of-favour forward Ben Brown led the way in attack with three goals to go with his eight disposals and four marks, while Jake Melksham booted two goals and had five tackles.

FT: Just wasn't our Day!



Gold Coast Sun 17.10.112

Casey Demons 13.14.92



Goals: Brown 3, J.Smith, Melksham 2, Schache, Laurie, Moniz-Wakefield, Spargo, Bell, Sestan



Disp: Howes, Tomlinson, Woewodin 23#CaseyDemons #VFL pic.twitter.com/aUKQTnsi1t — Casey Demons (@CaseyDemonsFC) May 6, 2023

After being omitted from the senior side this week, Josh Schache finished with one goal from five marks.

Taj Woewodin collected 23 disposals and took five marks, Blake Howes had 23 touches and took six grabs, and Bailey Laurie finished with 21 possessions and one goal.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Sandringham at Arden Street Oval, Sunday May 7, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Norwood at Alberton Oval, Saturday May 6, 3pm ACST

Hugh Jackson celebrated his 20th birthday in style with 23 disposals and nine tackles to lead Port Adelaide's hard-fought seven-point win over Norwood.

Jackson, who went pick 55 in the 2021 AFL Draft, turned 20 on Wednesday and had six clearances and nine inside 50s in his 23 touches, after having 22 disposals last week to put together a run of form.

Jase Burgoyne pushed for a recall with 17 disposals including five rebound 50s with a team-high six marks, while fellow defender Tom Clurey had 14 possessions with six rebound 50s.

Ollie Lord, who made his AFL debut a fortnight ago, kicked one goal from five touches with three marks. Jake Pasini managed five marks and 16 possessions with seven inside 50s.

Lachie Jones (14 disposals), Jackson Mead (14 disposals), Josh Sinn (10 disposals) and Sam Hayes (11 disposals, one goal and 13 hit-outs) contributed.

Scott Lycett was absent, with Dante Visentini leading the ruck with 29 hit-outs, six tackles and nine touches.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Sandringham at Arden Street Oval, Sunday May 7, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Sydney at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday May 6, 12.05pm AEST

After playing the first seven rounds in the AFL Dylan Stephens returned to state league level this week but seems to determined to head back up as soon as possible, gathering 28 disposals, nine tackles and 11 clearances in the Swans’ three-point loss to Frankston on Saturday.

Will Gould was also strong with 20 disposals and nine marks, while returning ruckman Tom Hickey did enough with nine disposals and six tackles to go with 38 hitouts.

Rookie Hugo Hall-Kahan led the goalkicking with three majors from 13 disposals, with rookie ruckman Lachlan McAndrew finishing with 16 disposals, 33 hitouts and four clearances.

A nail-biting finish but the Swans VFL side go down to Frankston 7.15.57 to 9.6.60



GOALS: Hall-Kahan (3), Magor, Hickey, Warner, Tidemann

Disposals: Stephens 28, Shipley 28, Gould 20, Bartholomeaus 19, Corey Warner 18



MATCH CENTRE: https://t.co/eAd6e7JfxP pic.twitter.com/jwXnZImPFq — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) May 6, 2023

Lachlan Rankin had 17 touches and six tackles, Corey Warner had 18 disposals and kicked one goal, as did Jaiden Magor, although the rookie was a little off line with three behinds among his 11 touches.

Key defender Lewis Melican managed just eight disposals, Cooper Vickery six and Jacob Konstanty five.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v Perth at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday May 6, 2.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Footscray at Blacktown ISP, Saturday May 6, 12.35pm AEST

Swingman Buku Khamis did his work down forward on Saturday, kicking four goals in the Bulldogs’ 13-point loss to Greater Western Sydney.

Veteran Hayden Crozier was the Dogs’ biggest ballwinner with 26 disposals and 13 marks, while Toby McLean was also busy with 25 touches and five clearances.

Former Demon Mitch Hannan was a little wayward, finishing with 2.3 from 17 disposals and Robbie McComb also hit the scoreboard with one goal to go along with 19 touchess.

Rhylee West slotted a major among his 18 disposals and six clearances, and was - as is often the case - his side's leading tackler with five.

Young key defender Jedd Busslinger continued his good year at VFL level with 17 disposals and 11 marks, while ruckman Jordon Sweet was strong with 12 touches, 22 hitouts and four clearances.

Latham Vadermeer finished with 10 disposals, Charlie Clarke had nine and rookie Cody Raak had 16.