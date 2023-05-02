Nathan Kreuger celebrates during the round five Brisbane v Collingwood game at the Gabba on April 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD utility Nathan Kreuger has been cleared of rib damage and remains a chance to play this weekend following a big hit in Sunday’s one-point win over Adelaide.

The 23-year-old was subbed out of the game in the opening quarter at Adelaide Oval and sent to hospital.

Kreuger had just returned from a second shoulder reconstruction in his first 18 months at the AIA Centre, but may have avoided another stint on the sidelines.

Collingwood will put the former Cat through a fitness test later in the week ahead of Sunday’s game against Sydney.

With Darcy Cameron still recovering from an MCL injury and Kreuger in doubt, Craig McRae’s side might be boosted by the return of Mason Cox.



The American hasn’t played since suffering a spleen injury against Port Adelaide in round two, but after returning to training last week is a chance to be available against the Swans.



Cox still needs to be cleared by a specialist later in the week and prove his fitness in Friday’s main training session.

Mason Cox celebrates Collingwood's win over Port Adelaide in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Nathan Murphy was cleared of concussion after a heavy late hit on Sunday and will be available in round eight.



The courageous defender has also been cleared of a broken nose but remains sore following the bruising collision with Adelaide key forward Darcy Fogarty.

The high-performance department at the AIA Centre will assess Murphy later in the week before making a decision on his fitness ahead of Sunday.



Scott Pendlebury missed the trip to South Australia due to a nasty eye injury he suffered against Essendon on Anzac Day.



The former skipper returned to see the specialist in recent days and is yet to be given the green light to play, but he is expected to be available this weekend.