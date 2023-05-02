Medical staff attend to Charlie Comben during the round seven clash between Melbourne and North Melbourne at the MCG on April 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

THE LATEST on a champion Magpie's return, star Lions out and the Eagles' ever-growing list.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round eight.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hugh Bond Knee 4-5 weeks Shane McAdam Quad 4-6 weeks Zac Taylor Foot 12 weeks Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Taylor is set to undergo surgery after scans on Monday revealed a Lisfranc fracture in his foot. The young midfielder faces four weeks off legs and a total of three months on the sidelines after suffering the injury while being tackled in the SANFL. McAdam has resumed running after suffering a quad injury in the SANFL, with the aim of joining some team training next week. His kicking will be restricted though. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Gardiner Adductor Test Carter Michael Quad Test Daniel Rich Calf 2-3 weeks Henry Smith Groin Test Dayne Zorko Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

The good injury run came to a temporary halt at the weekend with veterans Zorko and Rich both picking up niggles. The club says they'll be "up to three weeks" before returning. Gardiner should be available to play his second game of the VFL season this weekend. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Cuningham Calf Test Tom De Koning Concussion 1-2 weeks Sam Durdin Hamstring TBC Caleb Marchbank Calf Test Jack Martin Calf Test Matt Owies Hamstring Test Sam Philp Foot Season Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful that Cuningham, Marchbank, Martin and Owies will return at some level as early as this week. However, De Koning has entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols and won't play. Matt Cottrell (foot) returned through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Back Test Darcy Cameron Knee 3-5 weeks Mason Cox Spleen Test Charlie Dean Foot Season Arlo Draper Concussion Test Jeremy Howe Arm TBC Nathan Kreuger Ribs TBC Patrick Lipinski Shoulder 5-7 weeks Dan McStay Finger 5-7 weeks Scott Pendlebury Eye Test Joe Richards Hamstring 1 week Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood should welcome back veteran Pendlebury for Sunday’s blockbuster against Sydney after he missed last weekend due to an eye issue. Cox is closing in on a return, while Kreuger’s availability is up in the air after he was subbed out due to a rib injury against the Crows. No. 1 ruckman Cameron is still a few weeks away from returning from a knee injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Back 4 weeks Jayden Davey* Knee Season Sam Durham Suspension Round 9 Matt Guelfi Hamstring 3 weeks Jayden Laverde Shoulder 4-5 weeks James Stewart Foot TBC Elijah Tsatas Knee 5 weeks Peter Wright Shoulder 10 weeks Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

In good news for the Bombers, there were no fresh injury concerns from the loss to the Cats. Guelfi is nearing a return from his hamstring injury, while top-10 draft picks Cox and Tsatas are inching closer to returns. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Hamstring TBA Travis Colyer Calf 1 week Michael Frederick Adductor Test Nat Fyfe Foot Test Liam Henry Concussion Test Matthew Johnson Suspension 2 weeks Max Knobel Concussion Test Matt Taberner Back TBA Updated: May 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Chapman suffered a moderate to high grade hamstring injury during training last week and will be sidelined for an extended period. The defender was on the cusp of returning from a calf injury. Frederick has responded quickly in his recovery from an adductor injury and could return this week. Fyfe completed a training session at the weekend and his troublesome foot pulled up well, paving the way for his possible return this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Calf TBC Cam Guthrie Toe TBC Toby Conway Foot TBC Jack Henry Foot TBC Sam Menegola Knee TBC Rhys Stanley Eye socket Medium term Tyson Stengle Arm Medium term Zach Tuohy Back Test Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong is bracing to be without recruit Bowes in the coming weeks after he was subbed out with a calf injury on Sunday. Tuohy was a late withdrawal for the Country Game due to back spasms and will need to prove his fitness ahead of the weekend. Cam Guthrie missed last weekend due to a toe injury, with a timeline to become clearer this week. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee TBC Touk Miller Knee TBC Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

No new injuries for the Suns. Miller had surgery late last week and the club should have a clearer idea of a return date shortly, while Budarick is still expected back somewhere around the middle of the season. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Ankle 2 weeks Phil Davis Groin Test Jason Gilbee Calf 1-2 weeks Cooper Hamilton Foot TBC Darcy Jones Knee Season Lachie Keeffe Thumb Test Adam Kennedy Knee Season Nick Madden Foot 1-2 weeks Daniel Lloyd Calf Test Braydon Preuss Back 3 weeks Conor Stone Back 4-5 weeks Sam Taylor Hamstring 9 weeks Jacob Wehr Shoulder 5-7 weeks Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful that Davis, Keeffe and Lloyd will be able to play at some level this weekend, but all three will have to undergo fitness tests beforehand. Stone is expected to miss at least a month after suffering from back soreness. Aleer and Preuss are still at least a fortnight away. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Max Lynch Concussion TBC Josh Morris Calf Test Fionn O'Hara Concussion Test Jai Serong Pericarditis 2 weeks Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn has a relatively clean bill of health right now, but Lynch is the main concern after the ruckman suffered another concussion in round six. The former Magpie’s health is the key focus. Serong is closing in on a return after being diagnosed with pericarditis in March. The youngster is expected to be available to play in round ten. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Dunstan Knee TBC Harrison Petty Concussion Test Christian Salem Knee 1-2 weeks Josh Schache Wrist Test Kye Turner Groin 5-7 weeks Will Verrall Pelvis 7-8 weeks Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Petty and Charlie Spargo are tracking well in their recovery from concussion and should be available. Schache sustained a wrist injury in his debut and will face a fitness test, while Dunstan is waiting on scans to determine the severity of a knee injury he suffered in the VFL. Salem is closing in on a return from a knee injury and is expected to be available for selection within the next fortnight. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Concussion 1-2 weeks Charlie Comben Ankle 10-12 weeks Luke Davies-Uniacke Heel Test Brayden George Knee Season Tom Powell Ankle 1-2 weeks George Wardlaw Knee Test Tristan Xerri Ankle 4-6 weeks Jack Ziebell Foot Test Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

It's a nasty injury list for the Kangaroos. Comben is expected to miss at least 10 weeks after fracturing his ankle in a horrible incident over the weekend. Coleman-Jones is in the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, while Powell could miss a fortnight after twisting his ankle. Davies-Uniacke and Ziebell will undergo fitness tests later this week, while Wardlaw is in some doubt after hurting his knee. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Xavier Duursma Knee 8-10 weeks Orazio Fantasia Quad 3-4 weeks Kane Farrell Jaw 1-2 weeks Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Confirmation of a posterior cruciate ligament tear for Duursma will sideline him up to just after the bye. The good news is Todd Marshall has been cleared to return after missing round seven with concussion. Farrell is progressing well and could return next week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Brown Wrist 4-6 weeks Seth Campbell Adductor 4-6 weeks Mate Colina Back Indefinite Josh Gibcus Hamstring 1-3 weeks Jack Graham Hamstring Test Tom Lynch Foot 6-11 weeks Toby Nankervis Ankle 4-6 weeks Maurice Rioli jnr Hamstring 1-3 weeks Kaleb Smith Foot 3-5 weeks Robbie Tarrant Hip Indefinite Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Graham needs to get through training this week unscathed in order to face West Coast on Saturday. Pre-season supplemental selection Kaelan Bradtke is set to return to the VFL after overcoming a hand injury. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot Post-bye Anthony Caminiti Suspension Round 9 Nick Coffield Calf 6-8 weeks Jack Hayes Foot 8-9 weeks Olli Hotton Back Post-bye Zak Jones Achilles 1-2 weeks Max King Shoulder 1-2 weeks Dan McKenzie Calf 3-4 weeks Angus McLennan Back Post-bye Jimmy Webster Cheekbone 1 week Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

The injury list at Moorabbin is continuing to shrink by the week. The Saints are close to regaining Jones for the first time in 2023, while Webster is also one week away. King is closing in on a return after a shoulder reconstruction and could be available for selection next weekend. Coffield is still more than a month away from returning after suffering a recent calf setback. Hayes has suffered another setback, this time a serious hamstring tear that will rule him out for at least a couple of months. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Hamstring 6-8 weeks Robbie Fox Concussion Test Paddy McCartin Concussion TBC Justin McInerney TBC TBC Dane Rampe Neck 6-8 weeks Sam Reid Hamstring 6-8 weeks Matt Roberts Knee 8-10 weeks Sam Wicks Shoulder 1 week Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

The cavalry is coming for the Swans, with Lance Franklin and Tom McCartin both returning last week and Fox set to be available to face Collingwood, provided he clears concussion protocols. Tom Hickey is also back to full fitness, Lewis Melican is expected to play in the VFL this weekend and Wicks is set to return to full training. Rampe's neck injury is worse than initially feared and he won't be back until after the mid-season bye, joining Amartey, Reid, Roberts and Paddy McCartin on the long-term injury list. There's some mystery over the status of McInerney, who was initially listed as omitted last week before being removed from the emergencies list due to injury. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Rhett Bazzo Concussion TBC Coby Burgiel Hamstring 3 weeks Campbell Chesser Knee 1 week Tom Cole Ankle 9-10 weeks Jamie Cripps Ankle 12-14 weeks Harry Edwards Wrist 1-2 weeks Elijah Hewett Ankle 2-3 weeks Brady Hough Hamstring 1 week Noah Long Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jeremy McGovern Hamstring 7-8 weeks Nic Naitanui Achilles 7-8 weeks Samo Petrevski-Seton Quad TBC Liam Ryan Hamstring 10-12 weeks Dom Sheed Throat Test Luke Shuey Ankle/hamstring 4-5 weeks Jack Williams Spleen 4 weeks Isiah Winder Hamstring TBC Elliot Yeo Groin 3-4 weeks Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Sheed is expected to return from a throat injury this week after specialist advice and a period of non-contact training. Yeo has increased his workload with straight line running, while Shuey has started on-field running and felt comfortable. Chesser has made good recent progress and is doing football work ahead of a possible return in round nine, alongside Hough and potentially Edwards. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin 5-7 weeks Josh Bruce Ribs 2-3 weeks Hayden Crozier Ankle Test Harvey Gallagher Hamstring 2-3 weeks Riley Garcia Groin 4-6 weeks Tom Liberatore Concussion Test Roarke Smith Foot 4-6 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Ribs 2-3 weeks Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Bruce is well ahead of schedule after missing the past fortnight due to significant sternum damage and broken ribs. The 30-year-old might be available as soon as round 10. Liberatore is on track to be available for Saturday night’s fixture against Greater Western Sydney in the nation’s capital. Jordon Sweet and Crozier will both need to prove their fitness at Thursday’s main training session after missing last weekend with minor issues. – Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list