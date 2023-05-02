THE LATEST on a champion Magpie's return, star Lions out and the Eagles' ever-growing list.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round eight.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hugh Bond  Knee  4-5 weeks
 Shane McAdam  Quad  4-6 weeks
 Zac Taylor  Foot  12 weeks
Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Taylor is set to undergo surgery after scans on Monday revealed a Lisfranc fracture in his foot. The young midfielder faces four weeks off legs and a total of three months on the sidelines after suffering the injury while being tackled in the SANFL. McAdam has resumed running after suffering a quad injury in the SANFL, with the aim of joining some team training next week. His kicking will be restricted though. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Darcy Gardiner  Adductor  Test
 Carter Michael  Quad  Test
 Daniel Rich  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Henry Smith  Groin  Test
 Dayne Zorko  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

The good injury run came to a temporary halt at the weekend with veterans Zorko and Rich both picking up niggles. The club says they'll be "up to three weeks" before returning. Gardiner should be available to play his second game of the VFL season this weekend.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Cuningham  Calf  Test
 Tom De Koning  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Sam Durdin  Hamstring  TBC
 Caleb Marchbank  Calf  Test
 Jack Martin  Calf  Test
 Matt Owies  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful that Cuningham, Marchbank, Martin and Owies will return at some level as early as this week. However, De Koning has entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols and won't play. Matt Cottrell (foot) returned through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Begg  Back  Test
 Darcy Cameron  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Mason Cox  Spleen  Test
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Arlo Draper  Concussion  Test
 Jeremy Howe  Arm  TBC
 Nathan Kreuger  Ribs  TBC
 Patrick Lipinski  Shoulder  5-7 weeks
 Dan McStay  Finger  5-7 weeks
 Scott Pendlebury  Eye  Test
 Joe Richards  Hamstring  1 week
Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood should welcome back veteran Pendlebury for Sunday’s blockbuster against Sydney after he missed last weekend due to an eye issue. Cox is closing in on a return, while Kreuger’s availability is up in the air after he was subbed out due to a rib injury against the Crows. No. 1 ruckman Cameron is still a few weeks away from returning from a knee injury.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Back  4 weeks
 Jayden Davey*  Knee  Season
 Sam Durham  Suspension  Round 9
 Matt Guelfi  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Jayden Laverde  Shoulder  4-5 weeks
 James Stewart  Foot  TBC
 Elijah Tsatas  Knee  5 weeks
 Peter Wright  Shoulder  10 weeks
Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

In good news for the Bombers, there were no fresh injury concerns from the loss to the Cats. Guelfi is nearing a return from his hamstring injury, while top-10 draft picks Cox and Tsatas are inching closer to returns.  Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Heath Chapman  Hamstring  TBA
 Travis Colyer  Calf  1 week
 Michael Frederick  Adductor  Test
 Nat Fyfe  Foot  Test
 Liam Henry  Concussion  Test
 Matthew Johnson  Suspension  2 weeks
 Max Knobel  Concussion  Test
 Matt Taberner  Back  TBA
Updated: May 1, 2023

Early prognosis

Chapman suffered a moderate to high grade hamstring injury during training last week and will be sidelined for an extended period. The defender was on the cusp of returning from a calf injury. Frederick has responded quickly in his recovery from an adductor injury and could return this week. Fyfe completed a training session at the weekend and his troublesome foot pulled up well, paving the way for his possible return this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bowes  Calf  TBC
 Cam Guthrie  Toe  TBC
 Toby Conway  Foot  TBC
 Jack Henry  Foot  TBC
 Sam Menegola  Knee  TBC
 Rhys Stanley  Eye socket  Medium term
 Tyson Stengle  Arm  Medium term
 Zach Tuohy  Back  Test
Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong is bracing to be without recruit Bowes in the coming weeks after he was subbed out with a calf injury on Sunday. Tuohy was a late withdrawal for the Country Game due to back spasms and will need to prove his fitness ahead of the weekend. Cam Guthrie missed last weekend due to a toe injury, with a timeline to become clearer this week.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  TBC
 Touk Miller  Knee  TBC
Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

No new injuries for the Suns. Miller had surgery late last week and the club should have a clearer idea of a return date shortly, while Budarick is still expected back somewhere around the middle of the season.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Ankle  2 weeks
 Phil Davis  Groin  Test
 Jason Gilbee  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  TBC
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Lachie Keeffe  Thumb  Test
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Nick Madden  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Daniel Lloyd  Calf  Test
 Braydon Preuss  Back  3 weeks
 Conor Stone  Back  4-5 weeks
 Sam Taylor  Hamstring  9 weeks
 Jacob Wehr  Shoulder  5-7 weeks
Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful that Davis, Keeffe and Lloyd will be able to play at some level this weekend, but all three will have to undergo fitness tests beforehand. Stone is expected to miss at least a month after suffering from back soreness. Aleer and Preuss are still at least a fortnight away. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Max Lynch  Concussion  TBC
 Josh Morris  Calf  Test
 Fionn O'Hara  Concussion  Test
 Jai Serong  Pericarditis  2 weeks
Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn has a relatively clean bill of health right now, but Lynch is the main concern after the ruckman suffered another concussion in round six. The former Magpie’s health is the key focus. Serong is closing in on a return after being diagnosed with pericarditis in March. The youngster is expected to be available to play in round ten.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Dunstan  Knee  TBC
 Harrison Petty  Concussion  Test
 Christian Salem  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Josh Schache  Wrist  Test
 Kye Turner  Groin  5-7 weeks
 Will Verrall  Pelvis  7-8 weeks
Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Petty and Charlie Spargo are tracking well in their recovery from concussion and should be available. Schache sustained a wrist injury in his debut and will face a fitness test, while Dunstan is waiting on scans to determine the severity of a knee injury he suffered in the VFL. Salem is closing in on a return from a knee injury and is expected to be available for selection within the next fortnight. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Ankle  10-12 weeks
 Luke Davies-Uniacke  Heel  Test
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Tom Powell  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 George Wardlaw  Knee  Test
 Tristan Xerri  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Jack Ziebell  Foot  Test
Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

It's a nasty injury list for the Kangaroos. Comben is expected to miss at least 10 weeks after fracturing his ankle in a horrible incident over the weekend. Coleman-Jones is in the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, while Powell could miss a fortnight after twisting his ankle. Davies-Uniacke and Ziebell will undergo fitness tests later this week, while Wardlaw is in some doubt after hurting his knee.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  8-10 weeks
 Orazio Fantasia  Quad  3-4 weeks
 Kane Farrell  Jaw  1-2 weeks
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Confirmation of a posterior cruciate ligament tear for Duursma will sideline him up to just after the bye. The good news is Todd Marshall has been cleared to return after missing round seven with concussion. Farrell is progressing well and could return next week.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Brown  Wrist  4-6 weeks
 Seth Campbell  Adductor  4-6 weeks
 Mate Colina  Back  Indefinite
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Jack Graham  Hamstring  Test
 Tom Lynch  Foot  6-11 weeks
 Toby Nankervis  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Maurice Rioli jnr  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Kaleb Smith  Foot  3-5 weeks
 Robbie Tarrant  Hip  Indefinite
Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Graham needs to get through training this week unscathed in order to face West Coast on Saturday. Pre-season supplemental selection Kaelan Bradtke is set to return to the VFL after overcoming a hand injury. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  Post-bye
 Anthony Caminiti  Suspension  Round 9
 Nick Coffield  Calf  6-8 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Foot  8-9 weeks
 Olli Hotton  Back  Post-bye
 Zak Jones  Achilles  1-2 weeks
 Max King  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  3-4 weeks
 Angus McLennan  Back  Post-bye
 Jimmy Webster  Cheekbone  1 week
Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

The injury list at Moorabbin is continuing to shrink by the week. The Saints are close to regaining Jones for the first time in 2023, while Webster is also one week away. King is closing in on a return after a shoulder reconstruction and could be available for selection next weekend. Coffield is still more than a month away from returning after suffering a recent calf setback. Hayes has suffered another setback, this time a serious hamstring tear that will rule him out for at least a couple of months.   Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Amartey  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Robbie Fox  Concussion  Test
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  TBC
 Justin McInerney  TBC  TBC
 Dane Rampe  Neck  6-8 weeks
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Matt Roberts  Knee  8-10 weeks
 Sam Wicks   Shoulder  1 week
Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

The cavalry is coming for the Swans, with Lance Franklin and Tom McCartin both returning last week and Fox set to be available to face Collingwood, provided he clears concussion protocols. Tom Hickey is also back to full fitness, Lewis Melican is expected to play in the VFL this weekend and Wicks is set to return to full training. Rampe's neck injury is worse than initially feared and he won't be back until after the mid-season bye, joining Amartey, Reid, Roberts and Paddy McCartin on the long-term injury list. There's some mystery over the status of McInerney, who was initially listed as omitted last week before being removed from the emergencies list due to injury.  Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Rhett Bazzo  Concussion  TBC
 Coby Burgiel  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Campbell Chesser  Knee  1 week
 Tom Cole  Ankle  9-10 weeks
 Jamie Cripps  Ankle  12-14 weeks
 Harry Edwards  Wrist  1-2 weeks
 Elijah Hewett  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Brady Hough  Hamstring  1 week
 Noah Long  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Hamstring  7-8 weeks
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  7-8 weeks
 Samo Petrevski-Seton  Quad  TBC
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  10-12 weeks
 Dom Sheed  Throat  Test
 Luke Shuey  Ankle/hamstring  4-5 weeks
 Jack Williams  Spleen  4 weeks
 Isiah Winder  Hamstring  TBC
 Elliot Yeo  Groin  3-4 weeks
Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Sheed is expected to return from a throat injury this week after specialist advice and a period of non-contact training. Yeo has increased his workload with straight line running, while Shuey has started on-field running and felt comfortable. Chesser has made good recent progress and is doing football work ahead of a possible return in round nine, alongside Hough and potentially Edwards. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  5-7 weeks
 Josh Bruce  Ribs  2-3 weeks
 Hayden Crozier  Ankle  Test
 Harvey Gallagher  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Riley Garcia  Groin  4-6 weeks
 Tom Liberatore  Concussion  Test
 Roarke Smith  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Ribs  2-3 weeks
Updated: May 2, 2023

Early prognosis

Bruce is well ahead of schedule after missing the past fortnight due to significant sternum damage and broken ribs. The 30-year-old might be available as soon as round 10. Liberatore is on track to be available for Saturday night’s fixture against Greater Western Sydney in the nation’s capital. Jordon Sweet and Crozier will both need to prove their fitness at Thursday’s main training session after missing last weekend with minor issues.  Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 