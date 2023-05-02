THE LATEST on a champion Magpie's return, star Lions out and the Eagles' ever-growing list.
Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round eight.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hugh Bond
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Quad
|4-6 weeks
|Zac Taylor
|Foot
|12 weeks
|Updated: May 2, 2023
Early prognosis
Taylor is set to undergo surgery after scans on Monday revealed a Lisfranc fracture in his foot. The young midfielder faces four weeks off legs and a total of three months on the sidelines after suffering the injury while being tackled in the SANFL. McAdam has resumed running after suffering a quad injury in the SANFL, with the aim of joining some team training next week. His kicking will be restricted though. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Darcy Gardiner
|Adductor
|Test
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|Test
|Daniel Rich
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Henry Smith
|Groin
|Test
|Dayne Zorko
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: May 2, 2023
Early prognosis
The good injury run came to a temporary halt at the weekend with veterans Zorko and Rich both picking up niggles. The club says they'll be "up to three weeks" before returning. Gardiner should be available to play his second game of the VFL season this weekend. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Cuningham
|Calf
|Test
|Tom De Koning
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Durdin
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Caleb Marchbank
|Calf
|Test
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Matt Owies
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: May 2, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues are hopeful that Cuningham, Marchbank, Martin and Owies will return at some level as early as this week. However, De Koning has entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols and won't play. Matt Cottrell (foot) returned through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Back
|Test
|Darcy Cameron
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Mason Cox
|Spleen
|Test
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Arlo Draper
|Concussion
|Test
|Jeremy Howe
|Arm
|TBC
|Nathan Kreuger
|Ribs
|TBC
|Patrick Lipinski
|Shoulder
|5-7 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Finger
|5-7 weeks
|Scott Pendlebury
|Eye
|Test
|Joe Richards
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: May 2, 2023
Early prognosis
Collingwood should welcome back veteran Pendlebury for Sunday’s blockbuster against Sydney after he missed last weekend due to an eye issue. Cox is closing in on a return, while Kreuger’s availability is up in the air after he was subbed out due to a rib injury against the Crows. No. 1 ruckman Cameron is still a few weeks away from returning from a knee injury. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Back
|4 weeks
|Jayden Davey*
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Durham
|Suspension
|Round 9
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Jayden Laverde
|Shoulder
|4-5 weeks
|James Stewart
|Foot
|TBC
|Elijah Tsatas
|Knee
|5 weeks
|Peter Wright
|Shoulder
|10 weeks
|Updated: May 2, 2023
Early prognosis
In good news for the Bombers, there were no fresh injury concerns from the loss to the Cats. Guelfi is nearing a return from his hamstring injury, while top-10 draft picks Cox and Tsatas are inching closer to returns. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Travis Colyer
|Calf
|1 week
|Michael Frederick
|Adductor
|Test
|Nat Fyfe
|Foot
|Test
|Liam Henry
|Concussion
|Test
|Matthew Johnson
|Suspension
|2 weeks
|Max Knobel
|Concussion
|Test
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|TBA
|Updated: May 1, 2023
Early prognosis
Chapman suffered a moderate to high grade hamstring injury during training last week and will be sidelined for an extended period. The defender was on the cusp of returning from a calf injury. Frederick has responded quickly in his recovery from an adductor injury and could return this week. Fyfe completed a training session at the weekend and his troublesome foot pulled up well, paving the way for his possible return this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bowes
|Calf
|TBC
|Cam Guthrie
|Toe
|TBC
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|TBC
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|TBC
|Rhys Stanley
|Eye socket
|Medium term
|Tyson Stengle
|Arm
|Medium term
|Zach Tuohy
|Back
|Test
|Updated: May 2, 2023
Early prognosis
Geelong is bracing to be without recruit Bowes in the coming weeks after he was subbed out with a calf injury on Sunday. Tuohy was a late withdrawal for the Country Game due to back spasms and will need to prove his fitness ahead of the weekend. Cam Guthrie missed last weekend due to a toe injury, with a timeline to become clearer this week. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|TBC
|Touk Miller
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: May 2, 2023
Early prognosis
No new injuries for the Suns. Miller had surgery late last week and the club should have a clearer idea of a return date shortly, while Budarick is still expected back somewhere around the middle of the season. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Groin
|Test
|Jason Gilbee
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|TBC
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Keeffe
|Thumb
|Test
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Madden
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Daniel Lloyd
|Calf
|Test
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|3 weeks
|Conor Stone
|Back
|4-5 weeks
|Sam Taylor
|Hamstring
|9 weeks
|Jacob Wehr
|Shoulder
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: May 2, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants are hopeful that Davis, Keeffe and Lloyd will be able to play at some level this weekend, but all three will have to undergo fitness tests beforehand. Stone is expected to miss at least a month after suffering from back soreness. Aleer and Preuss are still at least a fortnight away. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|TBC
|Josh Morris
|Calf
|Test
|Fionn O'Hara
|Concussion
|Test
|Jai Serong
|Pericarditis
|2 weeks
|Updated: May 2, 2023
Early prognosis
Hawthorn has a relatively clean bill of health right now, but Lynch is the main concern after the ruckman suffered another concussion in round six. The former Magpie’s health is the key focus. Serong is closing in on a return after being diagnosed with pericarditis in March. The youngster is expected to be available to play in round ten. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Dunstan
|Knee
|TBC
|Harrison Petty
|Concussion
|Test
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Schache
|Wrist
|Test
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|5-7 weeks
|Will Verrall
|Pelvis
|7-8 weeks
|Updated: May 2, 2023
Early prognosis
Petty and Charlie Spargo are tracking well in their recovery from concussion and should be available. Schache sustained a wrist injury in his debut and will face a fitness test, while Dunstan is waiting on scans to determine the severity of a knee injury he suffered in the VFL. Salem is closing in on a return from a knee injury and is expected to be available for selection within the next fortnight. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Ankle
|10-12 weeks
|Luke Davies-Uniacke
|Heel
|Test
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Powell
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|George Wardlaw
|Knee
|Test
|Tristan Xerri
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Jack Ziebell
|Foot
|Test
|Updated: May 2, 2023
Early prognosis
It's a nasty injury list for the Kangaroos. Comben is expected to miss at least 10 weeks after fracturing his ankle in a horrible incident over the weekend. Coleman-Jones is in the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, while Powell could miss a fortnight after twisting his ankle. Davies-Uniacke and Ziebell will undergo fitness tests later this week, while Wardlaw is in some doubt after hurting his knee. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Quad
|3-4 weeks
|Kane Farrell
|Jaw
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: May 2, 2023
Early prognosis
Confirmation of a posterior cruciate ligament tear for Duursma will sideline him up to just after the bye. The good news is Todd Marshall has been cleared to return after missing round seven with concussion. Farrell is progressing well and could return next week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Brown
|Wrist
|4-6 weeks
|Seth Campbell
|Adductor
|4-6 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Back
|Indefinite
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Jack Graham
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|6-11 weeks
|Toby Nankervis
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Kaleb Smith
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Updated: May 2, 2023
Early prognosis
Graham needs to get through training this week unscathed in order to face West Coast on Saturday. Pre-season supplemental selection Kaelan Bradtke is set to return to the VFL after overcoming a hand injury. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|Post-bye
|Anthony Caminiti
|Suspension
|Round 9
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|6-8 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Foot
|8-9 weeks
|Olli Hotton
|Back
|Post-bye
|Zak Jones
|Achilles
|1-2 weeks
|Max King
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|Post-bye
|Jimmy Webster
|Cheekbone
|1 week
|Updated: May 2, 2023
Early prognosis
The injury list at Moorabbin is continuing to shrink by the week. The Saints are close to regaining Jones for the first time in 2023, while Webster is also one week away. King is closing in on a return after a shoulder reconstruction and could be available for selection next weekend. Coffield is still more than a month away from returning after suffering a recent calf setback. Hayes has suffered another setback, this time a serious hamstring tear that will rule him out for at least a couple of months. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Amartey
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Robbie Fox
|Concussion
|Test
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|TBC
|Justin McInerney
|TBC
|TBC
|Dane Rampe
|Neck
|6-8 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Matt Roberts
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Sam Wicks
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Updated: May 2, 2023
Early prognosis
The cavalry is coming for the Swans, with Lance Franklin and Tom McCartin both returning last week and Fox set to be available to face Collingwood, provided he clears concussion protocols. Tom Hickey is also back to full fitness, Lewis Melican is expected to play in the VFL this weekend and Wicks is set to return to full training. Rampe's neck injury is worse than initially feared and he won't be back until after the mid-season bye, joining Amartey, Reid, Roberts and Paddy McCartin on the long-term injury list. There's some mystery over the status of McInerney, who was initially listed as omitted last week before being removed from the emergencies list due to injury. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Rhett Bazzo
|Concussion
|TBC
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Campbell Chesser
|Knee
|1 week
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|9-10 weeks
|Jamie Cripps
|Ankle
|12-14 weeks
|Harry Edwards
|Wrist
|1-2 weeks
|Elijah Hewett
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Brady Hough
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Noah Long
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Hamstring
|7-8 weeks
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|7-8 weeks
|Samo Petrevski-Seton
|Quad
|TBC
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|10-12 weeks
|Dom Sheed
|Throat
|Test
|Luke Shuey
|Ankle/hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Jack Williams
|Spleen
|4 weeks
|Isiah Winder
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: May 2, 2023
Early prognosis
Sheed is expected to return from a throat injury this week after specialist advice and a period of non-contact training. Yeo has increased his workload with straight line running, while Shuey has started on-field running and felt comfortable. Chesser has made good recent progress and is doing football work ahead of a possible return in round nine, alongside Hough and potentially Edwards. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|5-7 weeks
|Josh Bruce
|Ribs
|2-3 weeks
|Hayden Crozier
|Ankle
|Test
|Harvey Gallagher
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Groin
|4-6 weeks
|Tom Liberatore
|Concussion
|Test
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Ribs
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: May 2, 2023
Early prognosis
Bruce is well ahead of schedule after missing the past fortnight due to significant sternum damage and broken ribs. The 30-year-old might be available as soon as round 10. Liberatore is on track to be available for Saturday night’s fixture against Greater Western Sydney in the nation’s capital. Jordon Sweet and Crozier will both need to prove their fitness at Thursday’s main training session after missing last weekend with minor issues. – Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list