Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff, AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan and Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles celebrate the new 19th AFL club licence in Tasmania with locals. Picture: AFL Photos

PATRICK Dangerfield, the AFL's most influential player voice, has thrown his support behind the new Tasmanian club being allowed to lure contracted talent away from rival teams.

Clubs are bracing for Tasmania to be given a range of measures to build its group of players ahead of its 2028 debut, including access to local draft prospects, uncontracted players from rival clubs and top draft picks.

AFL.com.au reported on Thursday that club list sizes are also expected to come under the microscope.

NEW ERA List sizes set to be in focus as part of Tassie concessions

Outgoing AFL boss Gillon McLachlan said on Wednesday the League had learned "a lot" from the concessions given to Gold Coast and GWS when they came into the competition a decade ago, with free agency a new lever that wasn’t available to the Suns and Giants.

Dangerfield, the Geelong captain and AFL Players Association president, believes the AFL's 19th club needs to succeed when it enters the competition in 2028, even if it means other teams giving up at least one player.

TASSIE TARGETS How the AFL's 19th team could build its list

"My view is that the Tasmanian team should have access to contracted players," Dangerfield told SEN on Thursday.

"One from every club, regardless of contract, if they choose to join Tasmania, then they should be able to do that.

"I think if we're going to do this and do this properly, then Tasmania should have access to not only the best talent but the best possible people in order to create something that's truly unique and truly special."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More GETTABLE: Market 'cools' on top free agent, Tassie targets, will big Cat stay? Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss possible list-build rules for the new Tassie team, and are joined by player agent Winston Rous

Dangerfield said it was up to the existing 18 clubs to build a successful culture before Tasmania joins the AFL in five years.

"What it does is promote clubs to provide the best possible environment, so they don't want to leave because the environment they're in is successful," he said.

"I think it generates competition with the existing clubs to provide a great framework for their players to enjoy and not want to leave."

Children run through a banner at the announcement of Tasmania's admission into the AFL. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton coach Michael Voss argued "what's the point in us having contracts?" but said current rules allowed for players to often land at the club of their choice anyway.

"That's the environment that we live in right now," Voss said.

"I would argue that under the current trading system right now that players that are contracted are still getting to the team they wish to go to anyway.

"There's always forgiveness in terms of the expansion clubs to obviously get the talent because that's what they need to be able to thrive in their state."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Footy Feed: Tassie footy's biggest day Sarah Olle with all the news from Hobart as the AFL announces Tasmania will become the 19th team in the AFL and AFLW competitions.

North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson, who was on a taskforce to help Tasmania's bid last year, believed five years would be enough time for the competition to prepare.

"I'm hoping it won't be as significant as it was with GWS and Gold Coast because they did catapult themselves into the competition in a quick space of time and clubs were unable to prepare for just how dramatic the implications were going to be for the draft process itself," Clarkson said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, McLachlan brushed off concerns Tasmania would not be an attractive destination for young players and said he was confident the League could balance the needs of the new teams without impacting existing clubs too heavily.

"The drafts will be a lot less compromised than they've been in the past, free agency has given us leverage to do that, and we've seen there are actually a lot of mature players who are ready to play that aren't getting games across the board," he said.

"There's more mechanisms now, and there's more liquidity in the player market, and we believe we can use that to have a very competitive team from day one with much less impact on the competition."