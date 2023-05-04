AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan at the announcement of the AFL's 19th team in Tasmania. Picture: AFL Photos

CLUB list sizes are expected to come under the microscope again as the Tasmanian team is pieced together under a range of list concessions.

The 19th AFL licence was confirmed on Wednesday, with a range of measures set to be introduced for the club to build its group of players ahead of its anticipated inception into the competition in 2028.

TASSIE TARGETS How the AFL's 19th team could build its list

Access to Tasmanian draft prospects, uncontracted players from rival clubs, top draft picks and selections that must be traded for experienced players are all expected to be a part of the package.

Clubs also believe a cut in list sizes could also form part of a plan to ensure readymade and experienced players are able to join Tasmania's side from the start and are fresh within the system.

Any reduction of player list sizes would be subject to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, with negotiations currently ongoing for the next deal between the AFL and AFL Players' Association.

Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss possible list-build rules for the new Tassie team, and are joined by player agent Winston Rous

Decisions on the Tasmanian side having access to a select number of 17-year-old draft prospects a year before they are draft eligible, similar to the rules afforded to Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney, will also shape the list concessions.

However outgoing chief executive Gillon McLachlan said on Wednesday in Hobart that the League had learned "a lot" from the introduction of the Suns and Giants, with a number of top picks to be protected for the teams that finish low on the ladder.

"The drafts will be a lot less compromised than they've been in the past, free agency has given us leverage to do that, and we've seen there are actually a lot of mature players who are ready to play that aren't getting games across the board," McLachlan said.

Sarah Olle with all the news from Hobart as the AFL announces Tasmania will become the 19th team in the AFL and AFLW competitions.

"There's more mechanisms now, and there's more liquidity in the player market, and we believe we can use that to have a very competitive team from day one with much less impact on the competition."

List sizes last came closely under the spotlight during 2020, when the AFL was dealing with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 season and the salary cap was cut back.

Clubs have been permitted to have a minimum of 37 players and a maximum of 44 players on their books, with primary lists between 36 and 38 players.