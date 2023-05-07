ST KILDA has proven too good for North Melbourne in an at-times unattractive contest at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.
The first half was one of the lowest-scoring for some years with just three goals kicked - all to the Saints - before things improved somewhat after the long break on the way to the 8.16 (64) to 4.10 (34) result.
KANGAROOS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats
St Kilda had most of the play from the first bounce but failed to capitalise on its opportunities, finishing the first quarter with 1.6, only saved from embarrassment by the Roos' 0.4.
The second term was more of the same with both sides missing numerous gettable shots among multiple turnovers and skill errors around the ground.
Amazingly for a side that went goalless through the first half, North was still in the contest, and when Nick Larkey kicked the first two of the third quarter it was very much game on.
However, the raised heat in the contest drew the Saints out of their slumber and they pulled away for the valuable if not-too-pretty win.
More to come
Drury’s not out on new Roo
When a club is rebuilding fans love nothing more than seeing young talent get a run, and North supporters will have been happy with what they saw from Blake Drury in his debut game. The red-headed small forward’s first touch was greeted with applause from the Roos faithful and he must have liked the sound of it, going on to get 13 disposals in a performance that suggests he will be very comfortable at the level for a long time.
NORTH MELBOURNE 0.4 0.7 3.7 4.10 (34)
ST KILDA 1.6 3.9 6.15 8.16 (64)
GOALS
North Melbourne: Larkey 3, Stephenson
St Kilda: Butler 2, Higgins 2, Sinclair, Sharman, Owens, Wood
BEST
North Melbourne: Ziebell, McKay, Sheezel, Goldstein, Shiels
St Kilda: Wilkie, Clark, Owens, Marshall, Byrnes, Hill
INJURIES
North Melbourne: TBC
St Kilda: Rowan Marshall (Ankle), Gresham (knee)
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro (replaced Ben Cunnington at three-quarter time)
St Kilda: Jack Bytel (replaced Jade Gresham at three-quarter time)
Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium