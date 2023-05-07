ST KILDA has proven too good for North Melbourne in an at-times unattractive contest at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The first half was one of the lowest-scoring for some years with just three goals kicked - all to the Saints - before things improved somewhat after the long break on the way to the 8.16 (64) to 4.10 (34) result.

KANGAROOS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

St Kilda had most of the play from the first bounce but failed to capitalise on its opportunities, finishing the first quarter with 1.6, only saved from embarrassment by the Roos' 0.4.

The second term was more of the same with both sides missing numerous gettable shots among multiple turnovers and skill errors around the ground.

00:39
Published ago

Butler serves up much-anticipated opener in style

Dan Butler finally breaks the deadlock with this silky first goal of the game

Published ago

Amazingly for a side that went goalless through the first half, North was still in the contest, and when Nick Larkey kicked the first two of the third quarter it was very much game on.

However, the raised heat in the contest drew the Saints out of their slumber and they pulled away for the valuable if not-too-pretty win.

More to come

Drury’s not out on new Roo
When a club is rebuilding fans love nothing more than seeing young talent get a run, and North supporters will have been happy with what they saw from Blake Drury in his debut game. The red-headed small forward’s first touch was greeted with applause from the Roos faithful and he must have liked the sound of it, going on to get 13 disposals in a performance that suggests he will be very comfortable at the level for a long time.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:39

    Butler serves up much-anticipated opener in style

    Dan Butler finally breaks the deadlock with this silky first goal of the game

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Stephenson speccy raises North noise level

    The Kangaroos faithful find their voice after Jaidyn Stephenson soars high for a terrific grab

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Saints roar as Sharman soars for monster mark

    Cooper Sharman excites the Saints fans with this speccy on the wing

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Butler turns on spin cycle in sumptuous goal

    St Kilda's Dan Butler electrifies with this stellar move and finish

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Larkey lights up after half-time as Roos find spark

    Elation for North Melbourne fans after Nick Larkey provides their first goal after a long wait and backs it up with another

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Phillipou stuns Marvel with spectacular speccy

    Saints young gun Mattaes Phillipou shocks the stadium with this amazing grab

    AFL
  • 00:18

    Saints sweat on Marshall after concerning ankle injury

    St Kilda ruckman Rowan Marshall finishes the game on the interchange bench with ice on his ankle

    AFL

NORTH MELBOURNE    0.4    0.7    3.7      4.10 (34)
ST KILDA                      1.6    3.9    6.15    8.16 (64)

GOALS
North Melbourne: Larkey 3, Stephenson
St Kilda: Butler 2, Higgins 2, Sinclair, Sharman, Owens, Wood

BEST
North Melbourne: Ziebell, McKay, Sheezel, Goldstein, Shiels
St Kilda: Wilkie, Clark, Owens, Marshall, Byrnes, Hill

INJURIES
North Melbourne: TBC
St Kilda: Rowan Marshall (Ankle), Gresham (knee)

SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro (replaced Ben Cunnington at three-quarter time)
St Kilda: Jack Bytel (replaced Jade Gresham at three-quarter time)

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium