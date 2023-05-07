Jack Higgins celebrates a goal in the round eight clash between North Melbourne and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on May 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has proven too good for North Melbourne in an at-times unattractive contest at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The first half was one of the lowest-scoring for some years with just three goals kicked - all to the Saints - before things improved somewhat after the long break on the way to the 8.16 (64) to 4.10 (34) result.

St Kilda had most of the play from the first bounce but failed to capitalise on its opportunities, finishing the first quarter with 1.6, only saved from embarrassment by the Roos' 0.4.

The second term was more of the same with both sides missing numerous gettable shots among multiple turnovers and skill errors around the ground.

Amazingly for a side that went goalless through the first half, North was still in the contest, and when Nick Larkey kicked the first two of the third quarter it was very much game on.

However, the raised heat in the contest drew the Saints out of their slumber and they pulled away for the valuable if not-too-pretty win.

Drury’s not out on new Roo

When a club is rebuilding fans love nothing more than seeing young talent get a run, and North supporters will have been happy with what they saw from Blake Drury in his debut game. The red-headed small forward’s first touch was greeted with applause from the Roos faithful and he must have liked the sound of it, going on to get 13 disposals in a performance that suggests he will be very comfortable at the level for a long time.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:39 Butler serves up much-anticipated opener in style Dan Butler finally breaks the deadlock with this silky first goal of the game

00:45 Stephenson speccy raises North noise level The Kangaroos faithful find their voice after Jaidyn Stephenson soars high for a terrific grab

00:27 Saints roar as Sharman soars for monster mark Cooper Sharman excites the Saints fans with this speccy on the wing

00:51 Butler turns on spin cycle in sumptuous goal St Kilda's Dan Butler electrifies with this stellar move and finish

00:56 Larkey lights up after half-time as Roos find spark Elation for North Melbourne fans after Nick Larkey provides their first goal after a long wait and backs it up with another

00:39 Phillipou stuns Marvel with spectacular speccy Saints young gun Mattaes Phillipou shocks the stadium with this amazing grab

00:18 Saints sweat on Marshall after concerning ankle injury St Kilda ruckman Rowan Marshall finishes the game on the interchange bench with ice on his ankle

NORTH MELBOURNE 0.4 0.7 3.7 4.10 (34)

ST KILDA 1.6 3.9 6.15 8.16 (64)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Larkey 3, Stephenson

St Kilda: Butler 2, Higgins 2, Sinclair, Sharman, Owens, Wood



BEST

North Melbourne: Ziebell, McKay, Sheezel, Goldstein, Shiels

St Kilda: Wilkie, Clark, Owens, Marshall, Byrnes, Hill

INJURIES

North Melbourne: TBC

St Kilda: Rowan Marshall (Ankle), Gresham (knee)

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro (replaced Ben Cunnington at three-quarter time)

St Kilda: Jack Bytel (replaced Jade Gresham at three-quarter time)

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium