STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Adelaide at Wigan Oval, Saturday May 13, 3pm ACST

Prolific midfielder Matt Crouch enjoyed another day out in the SANFL, racking up 31 disposals and seven tackles in a 10-point loss to Sturt.

Youngster Josh Worrell had 23 touches, while Brayden Cook, who is yet to feature in 2023 after playing 11 games over the past two seasons, booted two goals from 20 disposals.

Harry Schoenberg (19), Luke Nankervis (18) and Jackson Hately (18) all got plenty of the ball, with Sam Berry kicking a goal from 16 touches.

Will Hamill (13), Tariek Newchurch (10 and a goal) and Kieran Strachan (six and a goal) also contributed.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Essendon at Brighton Homes Arena, Sunday May 14, 12.05pm AEST

Key forward Tom Fullarton kicked six goals in the Lions’ 68-point thrashing of Essendon on Sunday.

Veteran on-baller Jarryd Lyons also hit the scoreboard with two goals among game-high numbers of disposals (34), tackles (six) and clearances (eight).

Still yet to sign a contract extension, Kai Lohmann kicked three goals.

Callum Ah Chee and Rhys Mathieson mirrored each other’s stats with 28 disposals and one goal, with Deven Robertson (27 disposals, one goal) just short of making it a threesome.

FT | SEVEN IN A ROW 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wSyHUJ7OrP — Brisbane Lions VFL (@lions_vfl) May 14, 2023

With an incredibly healthy AFL side, Brisbane had 20 senior or rookie-listed players in action.

Father-son draftee Jaspa Fletcher was strong with 18 touches, while fellow son of a gun rookie Darryl McDowell-White got the ball 14 times.

Jaxon Prior (22 disposals, seven marks), Nakia Cockatoo (16, five) and Darragh Joyce (13, 10) were busy, as were James Madden (19 touches), James Tunstill (15) and Noah Answerth (14).

Darcy Fort (16 disposals) didn't dominate the hitouts but made up for it with seven clearances.

Darcy Gardiner found the ball 17 times, Blake Coleman and rookie Shadeau Brain each kicked a goal, while Henry Smith (nine disposals) and rookie ruckman Kalin Lane (seven) were relatively quiet.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at AIA Centre, Sunday May 14, 11.05am AEST

Josh Carmichael had a big day out in the Magpies’ two-point loss on Sunday, kicking four goals including his side's last late in the final term that looked like the matchwinner after GWS had chased down a big deficit.

Unfortunately for Collingwood, the Giants also had one more major left in them to seal the win.

Carmichael, the Pies' 2022 mid-season draftee, also amassed 28 disposals and five clearances.

Josh Carmichael celebrates a goal in the round eight VFL match between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at AIA Centre on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fellow rookie Cooper Murley also hit the scoreboard with three goals, as did Harvey Harrison from 18 disposals.

Trent Bianco managed one goal from 22 touches, while Arlo Draper and Finlay Macrae each finished with 23 disposals and four clearances.

There were two Tom Wilsons running around on the day, with the AFL-listed version gathering 13 possessions, six marks and a goal.

Will Kelly had 17 touches, the same as Jacob Ryan, Ed Allan had nine and rookie Aiden Begg was busy with 15 touches, five clearances and a team-high seven tackles.

Nathan Kreuger was quiet but did slot one goal from his five disposals.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Essendon at Brighton Homes Arena, Sunday May 14, 12.05pm AEST

It wasn’t a great day for the Bombers on Sunday, going down to Brisbane by 68 points.

Will Snelling was Essendon’s biggest ball-winner, finding it 27 times with six clearances, while ruckman Nick Bryan had seven clearances in his 18 disposals.

Rookie Rhett Montgomery was strong with 21 touches and eight marks.

Tex Wanganeen kicked a goal and laid a team-high five tackles, while fellow rookies Cian McBride (12 disposals and six marks), Anthony Munkara (nine disposals) and Patrick Voss (eight) were quiet.

Lewis Hayes and Alastair Lord finished with 13 disposals each.

Unlisted former Cat Quinton Narkle impressed in his quest for an AFL lifeline, amassing 27 disposals, five clearances and two goals.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v West Coast at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday May 13, 2.10pm AWST

Peel moved to top spot on the ladder after its demolition of a dismal West Coast on Saturday, notching up an 89-point win.

The Thunder were slow out of the blocks, trailing by 20 points at the first change but from that moment they booted 19 goals to two to romp to an easy victory.

Karl Worner had the ball on a string, collecting 36 disposals, 11 marks and one goal.

There were 13 individual goalkickers for Peel, with Sebit Kuek leading the way with three goals from 14 disposals.

Peel dominated the hitouts, with Liam Reidy (33 hitouts, three tackles) and Max Noble (24 hitouts, 15 disposals) combining to give the Thunder a 57-24 hitout ascendancy.

Sam Sturt kicked two goals and had 24 touches, while Corey Wagner (25 disposals, five marks), Liam Henry (25 dispoals, 11 tackles) and Nathan Wilson (23 disposals, seven marks) were also among Peel's best.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Geelong at Swinburne Centre, Saturday May 13, 11.05am AEST

Geelong fielded its youngest VFL side of the season with seven AFL-listed players running out in a draw with Richmond.

James Willis, Phoenix Foster, Ted Clohesy and Osca Riccardi kicked a goal each in the 10.15 (75) to 11.9 (75) thriller.

Cooper Whyte, who was the AFL sub in round two against Carlton, had 16 disposals, as did Oscar Murdoch.

Irishman Oisin Mullin had 11 touches.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Gold Coast at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday May 13, 12.05pm AEST

Sam Flanders responded to being dropped from Gold Coast's AFL side with a best afield display in the Suns' two-point win over Southport.

Flanders gathered a team-high 34 disposals with four inside 50s and eight clearances to go with eight marks and a goal.

Charlie Constable won plenty of footy again, with 25 touches including six clearances as well as five marks and four tackles, while Jed Anderson returned from hamstring tightness with 22 disposals and six tackles.

WHAT. A. MARK!!



Joel Jeffrey take a bow 👏



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy’s VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/sZxJvXNoij — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 13, 2023

Brodie McLaughlin continued his good goal scoring form with two majors, making it 21 goals in seven games this season. Chris Burgess booted a game-high three majors, while Alex Sexton added one from 10 disposals and six marks.

Defender Jy Farrar had 22 kicks and six handballs with eight marks, while winger Jeremy Sharp had 20 disposals, 13 marks and two goals. Bodhi Uwland (21 disposals), Joel Jeffrey (21 disposals) and Ned Moyle (11 disposals and 36 hit-outs) contributed well too.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at AIA Centre, Sunday May 14, 11.05am AEST

Rookie key forward Wade Derkson impressed in the Giants' two-point win over Collingwood on Sunday, kicking five goals from 15 disposals and seven marks.

Big man Kieren Briggs also had a day out with 24 disposals, eight marks, seven clearances, one goal and 41 hitouts.

Feeding off Briggs' ruck domination, Harry Rowston had a massive 18 clearances among his 32 disposals.

Josh Fahey had plenty of the ball with 26 touches, while Toby McMullin kicked two goals, the first to put the Giants in front after trailing by 30 points midway through the final term and the second to snatch back the lead and seal the victory.

What a moment 🤯 https://t.co/p4ZX7cPSB6 — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) May 14, 2023

Jake Riccardi and Max Gruzewski also kicked two goals apiece.

Former AFL captain Phil Davis continued his comeback, getting through the game with 14 disposals, while Lachie Keeffe had seven.

Rookie Jason Gilbee finished with 20 touches and rookie ruckman Nicholas Madden had 14 and kicked a goal.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Frankston at Arden Street Oval, Saturday May 13, 1.05pm AEST

Callum Coleman-Jones returned after a week out with concussion by booting nine goals as North demolished Frankston by 75 points on Saturday.

The ex-Richmond tall, who lost his spot in the AFL side a fortnight ago due to concussion protocols, had 22 disposals, 11 marks, two tackles and 13 hit-outs, booting 9.2 in a dominant display.

Highly-rated rookie George Wardlaw pressed his case for an AFL debut with two goals alongside 18 disposals, two marks and four tackles, having overcome a knee injury.

4th overall pick George Wardlaw kicks his 2nd and @NMFCReserves 5th in the first term, taking a commanding lead at Arden Street.



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy’s VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/ck31pJIAQn — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 13, 2023

Tarryn Thomas impressed in his second game back in the VFL with 25 disposals including eight inside 50s and a goal, while Ben Cunnington responded to his omission with 23 possessions including seven clearances.

Aaron Hall and Daniel Howe were North's chief ball-winners with 28 disposals each while Will Phillips collected 19 touches with a game-high nine tackles.

Kayne Turner booted one goal and had 15 disposals and Charlie Lazzaro had 19 touches and eight marks. Hamish Free won the ruck battle with 29 hitouts, 14 disposals and three marks.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v South Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Sunday May 14, 2.40pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Geelong at Swinburne Centre, Saturday May 13, 11.05am AEST

Young forward Noah Cumberland responded well to being dropped from Richmond's senior team in a thrilling draw against Geelong.

The 22-year-old, who was sent to the lower level to regain some form after a patchy start to the season, booted three goals from 11 disposals as the Tigers and Cats finished on 75 points apiece.

Tyler Sonsie gathered 23 disposals, while Jacob Bauer had 18 touches and seven marks in defence and Bigoa Nyuon kicked a goal and had 22 hitouts.

Judson Clarke, who came on as the sub in the AFL match on Friday night, had 10 disposals, with first-year defender Steely Green (10) and pre-season supplemental signing Kaelan Bradtke (three) also running out in the yellow and black.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Port Melbourne at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday May 14, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Williamstown at Tramway Oval, Saturday May 13, 10.35am AEST

Angus Sheldrick was a standout in an otherwise dull day for Sydney as the Swans went down to Williamstown by 33 points in a low-scoring affair.

The 19-year-old collected 36 disposals, had nine clearances and six marks to go with his goal - one of just four for Sydney - in an impressive performance.

Young midfielder Dylan Stephens was busy with 26 disposals and four clearances, while Lachlan McAndrew was dominant in the ruck and finished with 35 hitouts.

Sam Wicks (six tackles, one goal), Lewis Melican (18 disposals, six marks) and Corey Warner (17 disposals, four clearances) were among the better players for Sydney.

The Swans remain winless after six games and will face Port Melbourne next week.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v West Coast at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday May 13, 2.10pm AWST

West Coast remains winless and at the bottom of the ladder after another hefty defeat, this time at the hand of Peel Thunder by 89 points.

The Eagles had cause to be optimistic early after they raced out to a 20-point lead at the first break, however it all unravelled from there as they managed just two more goals for the game while Peel booted 19 to finish easy winners.

Zane Trew was busy with 32 disposals and five marks, while Campbell Chesser collected 16 disposals.

Tyrell Dewar (10 disposals, three tackles), Harry Barnett (six hitouts) and Jordyn Baker (11 disposals, four marks) toiled hard in the big loss.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Werribee at Avalon Airport Oval, Sunday May 14, 2.05pm AEST

