STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Adelaide at Wigan Oval, Saturday May 13, 3pm ACST

Prolific midfielder Matt Crouch enjoyed another day out in the SANFL, racking up 31 disposals and seven tackles in a 10-point loss to Sturt.

Youngster Josh Worrell had 23 touches, while Brayden Cook, who is yet to feature in 2023 after playing 11 games over the past two seasons, booted two goals from 20 disposals.

Harry Schoenberg (19), Luke Nankervis (18) and Jackson Hately (18) all got plenty of the ball, with Sam Berry kicking a goal from 16 touches.

Will Hamill (13), Tariek Newchurch (10 and a goal) and Kieran Strachan (six and a goal) also contributed.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Essendon at Brighton Homes Arena, Sunday May 14, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at AIA Centre, Sunday May 14, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Essendon at Brighton Homes Arena, Sunday May 14, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v West Coast at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday May 13, 2.10pm AWST

Peel moved to top spot on the ladder after its incredible demolition of a dismal West Coast on Saturday, notching up an 89-point win.

The Thunder were slow out of the blocks, trailing by 20 points at the first change but from that moment they booted 19 goals to two to romp to an easy victory.

Karl Worner had the ball on a string, collecting 36 disposals, 11 marks and one goal.

There were 13 individual goalkickers for Peel, with Sebit Kuek leading the way with three goals from 14 disposals.

Peel dominated the hitouts, with Liam Reidy (33 hitouts, three tackles) and Max Noble (24 hitouts, 15 disposals) combining to give the Thunder a 57-24 hitout ascendancy.

Sam Sturt kicked two goals and had 24 touches, while Corey Wagner (25 disposals, five marks), Liam Henry (25 dispoals, 11 tackles) and Nathan Wilson (23 disposals, seven marks) were also among Peel's best.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Geelong at Swinburne Centre, Saturday May 13, 11.05am AEST

Geelong fielded its youngest VFL side of the season with seven AFL-listed players running out in a draw with Richmond.

James Willis, Phoenix Foster, Ted Clohesy and Osca Riccardi kicked a goal each in the 10.15 (75) to 11.9 (75) thriller.

Cooper Whyte, who was the AFL sub in round two against Carlton, had 16 disposals, as did Oscar Murdoch.

Irishman Oisin Mullin had 11 touches.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Gold Coast at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday May 13, 12.05pm AEST

Sam Flanders responded to being dropped from Gold Coast's AFL side with a best afield display in the Suns' two-point win over Southport.

Flanders gathered a team-high 34 disposals with four inside 50s and eight clearances with eight marks and a goal.

Charlie Constable won plenty of footy again, with 25 touches including six clearances, with five marks and four tackles, while Jed Anderson returned from hamstring tightness with 22 disposals and six tackles.

Brodie McLaughlin continued his good goal scoring form with two majors, making it 21 goals in seven games this season. Chris Burgess booted a game-high three majors, while Alex Sexton added one from 10 disposals and six marks.

Defender Jy Farrar had 22 kicks and six handballs with eight marks, while winger Jeremy Sharp had 20 disposals, 13 marks and two goals. Bodhi Uwland (21 disposals), Joel Jeffrey (21 disposals) and Ned Moyle (11 disposals and 36 hit-outs) contributed well too.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at AIA Centre, Sunday May 14, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Frankston at Arden Street Oval, Saturday May 13, 1.05pm AEST

Callum Coleman-Jones returned after a week out with concussion by booting nine goals as North demolished Frankston by 75 points on Saturday.

The ex-Richmond tall, who lost his spot in the AFL side a fortnight ago due to concussion protocols, had 22 disposals, 11 marks, two tackles and 13 hit-outs, booting 9.2 in a dominant display.

Highly-rated rookie George Wardlaw pressed his case for an AFL debut with two goals alongside 18 disposals, two marks and four tackles, having overcome a knee injury.

Tarryn Thomas impressed in his second game back in the VFL with 25 disposals including eight inside 50s and a goal, while Ben Cunnington responded to his omission with 23 possessions including seven clearances.

Aaron Hall and Daniel Howe were North's chief ball-winners with 28 disposals each. Will Phillips collected 19 touches with a game-high nine tackles.

Kayne Turner booted one goal and had 15 disposals and Charlie Lazzaro had 19 touches and eight marks. Hamish Free won the ruck battle with 29 hit-outs, 14 disposals and three marks.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v South Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Sunday May 14, 2.40pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Geelong at Swinburne Centre, Saturday May 13, 11.05am AEST

Young forward Noah Cumberland responded well to being dropped from Richmond's senior team in a thrilling draw against Geelong.

The 22-year-old, who was sent to the lower level to regain some form after a patchy start to the season, booted three goals from 11 disposals as the Tigers and Cats finished on 75 points apiece.

Tyler Sonsie gathered 23 disposals, while Jacob Bauer had 18 touches and seven marks in defence and Bigoa Nyuon kicked a goal and had 22 hitouts.

Judson Clarke, who came on as the sub in the AFL match on Friday night, had 10 disposals, with first-year defender Steely Green (10) and pre-season supplemental signing Kaelan Bradtke (three) also running out in the yellow and black.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Port Melbourne at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday May 14, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Williamstown at Tramway Oval, Saturday May 13, 10.35am AEST

Angus Sheldrick was a standout in an otherwise dull day for Sydney as the Swans went down to Williamstown by 33 points in a low-scoring affair.

The 19-year-old collected 36 disposals, had nine clearances and six marks to go with his goal - one of just four for Sydney - in an impressive performance.

Young midfielder Dylan Stephens was busy with 26 disposals and four clearances, while Lachlan McAndrew was dominant in the ruck and finished with 35 hitouts.

Sam Wicks (six tackles, one goal), Lewis Melican (18 disposals, six marks) and Corey Warner (17 disposals, four clearances) were better players for Sydney.

The Swans remain winless after six games and will face Port Melbourne next week.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v West Coast at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday May 13, 2.10pm AWST

West Coast remains winless and at the bottom of the ladder after another hefty defeat, this time at the hand of Peel Thunder by 89 points.

West Coast had cause to be optimistic early after it raced out to a 20-point lead at the first break, however it all unravelled from there, with the Eagles only managing two more goals for the game while Peel booted 19 to finish easy winners.

Zane Trew was busy with 32 disposals and five marks, while Campbell Chesser collected 16 disposals.

Tyrell Dewar (10 disposals, three tackles), Harry Barnett (six hitouts) and Jordyn Baker (11 disposals, four marks) toiled hard in the big loss.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Werribee at Avalon Airport Oval, Sunday May 14, 2.05pm AEST

