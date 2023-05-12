RICHMOND and Geelong open a rare Friday night double-header in a blockbuster clash at the MCG.

The Tigers ended their five-game losing streak with a much-needed win over West Coast in round eight, while the in-form Cats have won five straight.

TIGERS v CATS Follow it LIVE

Richmond has just two wins and a draw from its opening eight games and needs another victory to kickstart its season.

Richmond v Geelong at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Judson Clarke

Geelong: Jhye Clark

The teams last met in one of the games of 2022, when Tom Stewart concussed Dion Prestia and was then banned for four matches, with the Cats winning by three points.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R9: Richmond v Geelong Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Tigers and Cats at the MCG

Trent Cotchin returns for the Tigers, while the Cats have brought in Brandan Parfitt to cover the losses of Patrick Dangerfield (injury) and Brad Close (suspension).

The second game of the night sees West Coast host Gold Coast at Optus Stadium.

EAGLES v SUNS Follow it LIVE

The depleted Eagles have won just one game this season ahead of taking on the Suns, who are 3-5 and need another win to stay in touch with the top eight.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R9: West Coast v Gold Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Eagles and Suns at Optus Stadium

Gold Coast has lost Ben Long to injury and brought former No.5 draft pick Mac Andrew back into its 22. The Eagles have made three changes, including losing Shannon Hurn to an adductor injury.