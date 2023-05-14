ST KILDA will be looking to solidify its top-four standing against Adelaide on Sunday afternoon, while the Crows will be aiming to get back on the winners list when the two sides meet at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday afternoon.

The Crows came heartbreakingly close to knocking off high-flying Collingwood in round seven before falling to a red-hot Geelong by 26 points last week, and will be keen to continue their climb up the ladder with a win over the Saints.

The Saints got the four points last week against North Melbourne in a scrappy affair, and they'll be out to get their season back on track after an up-and-down few weeks which saw losses against Collingwood and Port Adelaide.

CROWS v SAINTS Follow it LIVE

They'll have to do it without Max King, who was in the frame to return from a shoulder injury, but pulled up sore during the week.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R9: Adelaide v St Kilda Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and Saints at Adelaide Oval

The Crows welcome back Patrick Parnell to replace Nick Murray, while the Saints are without Jade Gresham, but get young forward Anthony Caminiti back from suspension.

Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Ned McHenry

St Kilda: Jack Bytel

Once the action wraps up in Adelaide, all attention will be on the MCG, where the Pies and Giants will do battle.

Collingwood entered the round a game clear on top of the ladder, and will be keen to keep their momentum going with a win over Greater Western Sydney.

The Giants put up a good fight against the Western Bulldogs last week, while the Pies finished strong to defeat the Swans.

MAGPIES v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

It'll be the first time the Pies' Bobby Hill will face his old side after crossing over from the Giants during the off-season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R9: Collingwood v GWS Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Magpies and Giants at the MCG

Cameron Fleeton will make his debut for the Giants as Isaac Cumming is sidelined, while the Pies are without Billy Frampton in another injury blow to their tall stocks.