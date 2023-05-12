Chad Warner celebrates a goal during the R4 clash between Sydney and Port Adelaide at the SCG on April 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FEW PLAYERS have garnered as much hype in the AFL over the past 12 months as Chad Warner but even amid some Sydney struggles this season, it's a situation the 21-year-old is embracing.

Off the back of a breakout 2022 in which he finished runner-up in the club best and fairest as the Swans reached the Grand Final, Warner was dubbed by some, including AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett, as a future Brownlow medallist and 'best player in the game' in waiting.

They are heavy labels to wear for someone yet to pass the 50-game milestone but confidence has never been an issue with Warner.

Brilliant Warner drills gorgeous 50m gem Chad Warner winds up and strikes from beyond the arc to secure this fine major

There is an element of healthy brashness about the Swans dynamo off the field, that is in line with his breathtaking ability on it.

"The expectations do get a bit high and last year I wouldn't have worried about it as much but it's something I love and something I embrace is the challenge so hopefully I can keep going from strength to strength," he said.

Amid the Swans' chequered start to the campaign, the chat around Warner in 2023 has perhaps cooled a touch.

His performances haven't dipped much though - he's still averaging close to 25 disposals a game and is sixth in the competition for inside 50s, proving his threat forward of centre.

He is striving to reach the level he hit last year week in, week out, despite the constant buzz around him.

"You try and embrace it but obviously hearing it all the time isn't great for you and I've just got to get back to playing consistent footy at the moment," he said.

"I've had a couple of good patches here and there but along with the team I need to stay consistent and I think I'm getting there at the moment."

Taken at pick 39 from East Fremantle in 2019, Warner looms as one of the great draft steals in recent times, especially when you consider the talented crop selected alongside him.

Luke Jackson, Caleb Serong and Hayden Young were all taken in the first eight picks of that year and they'll be facing off at the SCG on Saturday when the Dockers head to Sydney.

"There's a fair few of us. It's great to see when all the other boys go well from your age, especially going up against them, there's a bit of a rivalry there," he said.

Chad Warner in action for WA during the 2019 U18 Championships at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

The battle with Serong in particular will be a feature of Saturday's clash, with the Dockers gun on All-Australian pace in the early part of the season.

It's a match-up of two of the best young midfield groups in the AFL in a crunch clash that sees both sides sitting at three wins and four losses for the season.

"Serong's having a massive year this year and we've been looking at what he can do, and we know what [Andrew] Brayshaw's done. Errol (Gulden), Rowey (James Rowbottom) and I are relishing that opportunity, we can't wait for this week and hopefully getting it done."

Winning the midfield duel for Sydney will be critical to its hopes of victory, with its key defensive stocks hit hard again.

Dane Rampe is out for another six weeks with a neck injury, Paddy McCartin is weighing up his playing future while brother Tom's situation is also a concern after being ruled out for the third time in five weeks due to concussion symptoms.

"He's doing well, I went to deal with him last night, he's had a few little headaches during the week but he's going well and we just want to keep his health and safety front of mind as we do with Paddy," Warner said.

Paddy McCartin and Tom McCartin watch on during Sydney's training session at the SCG on April 20, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

No.1 ruckman Tom Hickey returns as a direct replacement for the injured Peter Ladhams for the Swans cult figure's first game of the season.

"He's been raring to go, each week he's been going up to 'Horse' (John Longmire) and telling him what he can do. I can't wait to see his long hair going at the weekend again," Warner said.

The focus on Lance Franklin will be even sharper than usual following last week's booing fiasco and Warner is confident the legendary forward is set for a prominent showing.

"He's been going great actually, there's nothing much that phases him, he just wants to get back and play good footy so I think he'll have a real big impact," he said.