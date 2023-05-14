TAYLOR Walker's brilliant five-goal haul has propelled Adelaide to a 52-point trouncing of St Kilda which lifts the Crows into the top eight.
With their 19.7 (121) to 10.9 (69) victory on Sunday at Adelaide Oval, the Crows banked their highest score under fourth-year coach Matthew Nicks.
And the belting is by far the biggest loss in the second coming at the Saints of coach Ross Lyon.
While Rowan Marshall (49 hitouts) dominated in the ruck, Adelaide's immense pressure made it hard for the Saints to get a hand to the footy, with the Crows then feasting on turnover.
The Crows were well set-up behind the ball and were able to pick off plenty of the Saints' forward forays before showing great skill and chemistry when they themselves moved the ball towards goal.
Walker kicked 5.0 and took eight marks while Izak Rankine, Darcy Fogarty and Luke Pedlar had two goals each as Adelaide scored more than a century for the fourth time this season.
Halfbacks Wayne Milera (26 disposals) and Brodie Smith (32) were dominant and Crows midfielders Jordan Dawson (33 touches) and Jake Soligo (22, one goal) were stand-outs.
St Kilda's previous defeats this season were by six and seven points.
Adelaide, with its fifth win, replace Carlton in eighth spot.
The Crows cracked St Kilda early with a stylish 6.2 to 1.1 opening term - the highest scoring quarter against the Saints this year.
And when winger Chayce Jones converted a classy running goal just 45 seconds into the second quarter, the Crows were in command with a 37-point lead.
St Kilda responded to the crisis with four of the next six majors to sneak within 21 points, but that was the closest the Saints came to the lead.
Adelaide held a 10.2 to 5.5 halftime advantage and skipped 42 points clear after further strikes from Rankine and Walker.
Midway through the third term Adelaide led 84-42, passing the previous highest score in an entire game against the Saints' tight defence this year.
And St Kilda's cause took another hit when forward Tim Membrey, on the ground after a marking contest, was landed on by teammate Jack Higgins and heavily concussed.
The Crows then piled on six of the next seven goals as they cruised to victory.
Former Crow Brad Crouch topped St Kilda's ball-winners with 30 disposals and Hunter Clark (24) and Jack Steele (23) also battled against the flow.
Saint Jack Higgins slotted three goals and Anthony Caminiti, on return from suspension, kicked two.
ADELAIDE 6.2 10.2 15.9 19.7 (121)
ST KILDA 1.1 5.5 7.7 10.9 (69)
GOALS
Adelaide: Walker 5, Rankine 2, Pedlar 2, Fogarty 2, Smith, Thilthorpe, Jones, Rachele, Soligo, Keays, Murphy, McHenry
St Kilda: Higgins 3, Caminiti 2, Wood 2, Butler, Byrnes, Membrey
BEST
Adelaide: Dawson, Smith, Walker, Milera, Soligo, Pedlar
St Kilda: Crouch, Marshall, Steele, Wood, Higgins, Clark
INJURIES
Adelaide: None
St Kilda: Membrey (head knock), Steele (knee)
SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Ned McHenry (replaced Rory Laird in the fourth quarter)
St Kilda: Jack Bytel (replaced Tim Membrey in the third quarter)
Crowd: TBC at the Adelaide Oval