Izak Rankine and Jake Soligo celebrate a goal during round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TAYLOR Walker's brilliant five-goal haul has propelled Adelaide to a 52-point trouncing of St Kilda which lifts the Crows into the top eight.

With their 19.7 (121) to 10.9 (69) victory on Sunday at Adelaide Oval, the Crows banked their highest score under fourth-year coach Matthew Nicks.

And the belting is by far the biggest loss in the second coming at the Saints of coach Ross Lyon.

While Rowan Marshall (49 hitouts) dominated in the ruck, Adelaide's immense pressure made it hard for the Saints to get a hand to the footy, with the Crows then feasting on turnover.

The Crows were well set-up behind the ball and were able to pick off plenty of the Saints' forward forays before showing great skill and chemistry when they themselves moved the ball towards goal.

Walker kicked 5.0 and took eight marks while Izak Rankine, Darcy Fogarty and Luke Pedlar had two goals each as Adelaide scored more than a century for the fourth time this season.

Halfbacks Wayne Milera (26 disposals) and Brodie Smith (32) were dominant and Crows midfielders Jordan Dawson (33 touches) and Jake Soligo (22, one goal) were stand-outs.

St Kilda's previous defeats this season were by six and seven points.

Adelaide, with its fifth win, replace Carlton in eighth spot.

The Crows cracked St Kilda early with a stylish 6.2 to 1.1 opening term - the highest scoring quarter against the Saints this year.

And when winger Chayce Jones converted a classy running goal just 45 seconds into the second quarter, the Crows were in command with a 37-point lead.

St Kilda responded to the crisis with four of the next six majors to sneak within 21 points, but that was the closest the Saints came to the lead.

Adelaide held a 10.2 to 5.5 halftime advantage and skipped 42 points clear after further strikes from Rankine and Walker.

Midway through the third term Adelaide led 84-42, passing the previous highest score in an entire game against the Saints' tight defence this year.

And St Kilda's cause took another hit when forward Tim Membrey, on the ground after a marking contest, was landed on by teammate Jack Higgins and heavily concussed.

The Crows then piled on six of the next seven goals as they cruised to victory.

Former Crow Brad Crouch topped St Kilda's ball-winners with 30 disposals and Hunter Clark (24) and Jack Steele (23) also battled against the flow.

Saint Jack Higgins slotted three goals and Anthony Caminiti, on return from suspension, kicked two.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:32 Crows concern early as young gun hobbles off Adelaide suffers an injury worry with Riley Thilthorpe leaving the field after appearing to hurt his knee in this ruck contest

00:45 Ridiculous Rankine makes the difficult look easy Izak Rankine is up to his usual tricks early with this mesmerising major

00:28 Parnell plucks mammoth speccy with epic launch Patrick Parnell gets the Adelaide faithful off their seats with this sensational mark

00:42 Caminiti comes back with sneaky soccer Anthony Caminiti marks his return with a clever kick off the deck to earn a much-needed major for St Kilda

01:00 Ross has hands on face after error eventuates in Crow goal Ross Lyon lets out some frustration after an opportunity goes begging and Izak Rankine finds the sticks

01:22 Saints suffer blow with Membrey concussed after big mark St Kilda's Tim Membrey leaves the field woozy after crashing hard following this strong grab

00:33 Fogarty adds to party with more icing on cake Darcy Fogarty streams into goal and notches another one for the relentless Crows

02:02 Walker's flashy five sinks Saints Taylor Walker proves too much of a handful for St Kilda with a delightful bag of five goals

08:17 Highlights: Adelaide v St Kilda The Crows and Saints clash in round nine

06:47 Full post-match, R9: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round nine's match against Adelaide

ADELAIDE 6.2 10.2 15.9 19.7 (121)

ST KILDA 1.1 5.5 7.7 10.9 (69)

GOALS

Adelaide: Walker 5, Rankine 2, Pedlar 2, Fogarty 2, Smith, Thilthorpe, Jones, Rachele, Soligo, Keays, Murphy, McHenry

St Kilda: Higgins 3, Caminiti 2, Wood 2, Butler, Byrnes, Membrey

BEST

Adelaide: Dawson, Smith, Walker, Milera, Soligo, Pedlar

St Kilda: Crouch, Marshall, Steele, Wood, Higgins, Clark

INJURIES

Adelaide: None

St Kilda: Membrey (head knock), Steele (knee)

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Ned McHenry (replaced Rory Laird in the fourth quarter)

St Kilda: Jack Bytel (replaced Tim Membrey in the third quarter)

Crowd: TBC at the Adelaide Oval