Catch the 2024 Mid-Season Rookie Draft LIVE only AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

THE 2024 Mid-Season Rookie Draft is back for another year and the only place to watch all the action is on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Watch every pick as it happens live from 7pm AEST on Wednesday, May 29 as clubs search the country to find the next diamond in the rough.

Our exclusive coverage will be led by Nat Edwards along with Gettable co-hosts Callum Twomey and Riley Beveridge, who will provide instant analysis and insights on the newest players at your club.

Roving reporter Sarah Olle will also provide reaction from the draftees, plus there will be key interviews with club officials throughout the night.

The likes of Marlion Pickett, Jai Newcombe, Sam Durham and John Noble all got their chance at AFL level through the mid-season draft and a host of untapped talents are waiting to get their opportunity in 2024.

The final draft order and how many clubs have picks available will be confirmed early next week.