Toby Greene says he still has plenty left to give in his AFL career before he hangs up the boots

Toby Greene speaks to media during AFL Captains Day at Marvel Stadium on February 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney captain Toby Greene will be out of contract at year's end, but he has his eyes on at least another "three or four years" at the top level.

Having recently represented Victoria at AAMI AFL Origin and heading into his fourth season as Giants skipper, the 32-year-old told AFL.com.au this week he feels he has plenty left to offer.

OPENING ROUND Get your seats to Giants v Hawks

Greene signed a six-year deal in 2018 before adding an extra two years onto that in 2021, and isn't short on motivation to play deep into his 30s.

"I still love my footy and I still feel like I contribute," he said at the annual Captains Day this week.

"I guess for me as long as your body's healthy, you stay quick enough and you're contributing to the team and making the team better, I want to play another three or four years hopefully.

"As I said I still love my footy and I still love the challenge. As we know, it can come quicker than you think sometimes, but I'll be doing everything I can to get the best out of myself."

Learn More 02:03

While in Perth at Origin, he sought counsel from other senior Victorian counterparts including Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield and Melbourne star Max Gawn as to how he can extend his career.

"I actually asked a lot of questions around what guys do pre-season and in season," Greene said.

"Danger's still obviously rolling around, Gawny, even guys like Bont [Marcus Bontempelli] and Crippa [Patrick Cripps] who are still playing at a really high level. I actually felt it was really beneficial for sort of professional development learning a few things from them."

They're not the only players Greene has asked for advice along the journey - who better to seek guidance from than Scott Pendlebury, who has a chance to break the AFL's all-time games record this year?

"I actually remember running into ‘Pendles' a few years ago at a wedding and I peppered him with questions, and he's going to break the record this year," Greene said.

"It's always good to learn from new people and ask questions when you meet those sort of guys around the League."

Toby Greene celebrates a goal with Scott Pendlebury during the State of Origin for Bushfire Relief match between Victoria and the All Stars at Marvel Stadium on February 28, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

The prospect of more midfield minutes for a Giants team decimated in that part of the ground has added extra incentive for Greene to maximise his preparation.

Reigning best and fairest Tom Green will miss the season with a ruptured ACL, Josh Kelly is set to miss a significant chunk of the season after off-season hip surgery, Toby Bedford is recovering from a hamstring injury and Finn Callaghan is touch-and-go for round one.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Greene, a three-time All-Australian as a forward, said he hasn't trained as a midfielder in almost a decade but is energised by the challenge.

"Obviously with Tom Green out, who's just about the best mid in the comp, we need to try to fill the void somehow, so I've got to try to win some inside footy and I'll be asking Tom a few questions I'm sure," he said.