George Wardlaw poses for a photo on November 29, 2022 after being drafted by North Melbourne. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne could unleash last year's No.4 AFL Draft pick George Wardlaw for his debut this weekend, with the club set to make a whopping six enforced changes following its bruising defeat to Port Adelaide last Saturday.

Cam Zurhaar underwent surgery to repair a jaw injury on Sunday and is now considered unlikely to recover in time for this weekend's clash with Sydney, the latest in a long line of North Melbourne injuries stemming from round nine.

Luke Davies-Uniacke and Darcy Tucker will miss after suffering hamstring injuries, Jack Mahony won't play after dislocating his shoulder, while Flynn Perez has entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols.

Aidan Corr accepted a striking charge on Monday and will subsequently serve a one-match suspension, making it six players likely to be unavailable, though the Kangaroos are confident Paul Curtis will recover from a corked quad.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More McEntee major after Corr lands in hot water with striking report Aidan Corr is reported in an off-ball altercation with Ollie Lord, reversing what was originally a Roos' free kick

To compound matters, Josh Goater suffered a suspected MCL injury on his return in the VFL last weekend and is set to miss a period of time. Meanwhile, Lachie Young sustained a concussion last Thursday and will miss this weekend's game as well.

Tom Powell remained with the rehab group at training on Monday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury, but could press his case to return to the senior setup later in the week.

The extensive list of absentees could put Wardlaw in the frame for his AFL debut, with last season's first-round pick finishing with 19 disposals and two goals in a reserves victory against Frankston last Saturday.

The club has been cautious with Wardlaw's return to the senior setup, having dealt with significant hamstring injuries during his final junior season before also battling a knee injury in the VFL a fortnight ago.

Tarryn Thomas will return to the AFL program on Monday, with his ongoing senior availability set to be determined in the coming days, having finished with 27 disposals and a goal in the VFL over the weekend.

Callum Coleman-Jones kicked nine goals from 22 disposals and 12 marks in the VFL and is expected to return, while midfield trio Ben Cunnington (24 disposals, six marks), Will Phillips (19 disposals, nine tackles) and Dan Howe (28 disposals, nine marks) could also feature.

Jackson Archer (groin), Aiden Bonar (quad), Charlie Comben (ankle), Brayden George (knee) and Tristan Xerri (ankle) are also still battling fitness issues, having not played over the weekend.