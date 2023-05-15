Ryan Maric during the Young Guns game against Vic Country on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CLUBS are still mulling over whether to open list spots ahead of this month's Mid-Season Rookie Draft as recruiters sharpen their focus on the available prospects.

Five clubs entered the season with selections available for the mid-season draft – Essendon, Fremantle, Geelong, Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs – after starting the year with a list vacancy.

But five more clubs now have potential selections available due to retirements or long-term injuries, with Port Adelaide (Mitch Georgiades), West Coast (Jai Culley), Greater Western Sydney (Darcy Jones and Adam Kennedy) and Sydney (Sam Reid) also now having available spots at the draft because of their players' unavailability for the rest of the season, while Richmond can open a pick due to Jason Castagna's retirement.

It means with two weeks to go before names are called at the mid-season draft on Wednesday, May 31, there are currently a maximum of 11 selections.

However, more could be opened closer to the draft; the uncertainty over Paddy McCartin's most recent concussion and Bomber Harrison Jones' back stress fracture could potentially lead to other spots opening up, pending assessments.

Clubs have until Wednesday, May 24 to advise the AFL if they plan to participate in the mid-season draft but can also open a position if an injury or retirement happens before the event between rounds 11 and 12.

This week's clash between West Coast and Hawthorn will shape the end of year contest for the No.1 pick but will also likely decide which club has the opening selection in the mid-year draft.

There were 17 players selected in last year's mid-season draft but clubs believe it is unlikely as many will be chosen this time given there have been fewer players slip through the system's crack as there were during the COVID years.

The Young Guns series of games concluded on Sunday, featuring some of Victoria's best over-age draft talents who are eligible for the mid-season intake. Gippsland Power forward Ryan Maric and Eastern Ranges ruckman Clay Tucker (13 disposals, two goals) are considered two of the most likely mid-season options.

Maric, who is a poised kick, played as a defender against Vic Country's under-18 side in the game at Ikon Park and collected 23 disposals.

Luke Teal (32 disposals), Archie Sinnott (23) and Essendon VFL player Jack Cleaver (27) all were busy, as was Calder Cannons prospect Rye Penny (21). Will Elliott, who has returned from a knee injury this year, caught the eye in attack as well as a marking tall forward.

WA speedster Robert Hansen and Claremont tall Jack Buller are other potential mid-season chances, as is South Australian forward Noah Casalini, while ex-AFL players Oscar McDonald and Sam Naismith are among the delisted players who have attracted interest.