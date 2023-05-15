First Nations people perform during the pre-game ceremony at the 2022 Dreamtime at the 'G match between Essendon and Richmond. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL, along with all 18 AFL Clubs, is pleased to welcome the return of the annual Sir Doug Nicholls Round that will be celebrated during Rounds 10 and 11 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

As part of this year’s Sir Doug Nicholls Round celebrations, the AFL has launched a new platform titled ‘Moments Forged by First Nations’ that recognises unforgettable moments and contributions of past and present Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander footballers and umpires who have paved the way for other First Natoons people in our game.

Featured across Rounds 10 and 11, the Sir Doug Nicholls Round video includes a customised track from Bundjalung rapper and Triple J Unearthed Artist of the Year 2020 JK-47 titled ‘Carrying Forth the Torch’ and showcases the impact and legacy of a host of the game’s top Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players including Eddie Betts, Andrew McLeod, Buddy Franklin and proud football families including the Motlops, Riolis and Krakouers.

Also featured in the video and throughout the dedicated round is proud Yorta Yorta man and first Indigenous Australian AFL umpire Glenn James OAM who has been named as the 2023 Sir Doug Nicholls Round Honouree.

Also featured in the video and throughout the dedicated round is proud Yorta Yorta man and first Indigenous Australian AFL umpire Glenn James OAM who has been named as the 2023 Sir Doug Nicholls Round Honouree.

Growing up in the regional Victorian town of Shepparton, James first began his umpiring career in country football, before rising through the ranks to umpire 166 VFL matches between 1977 and 1985, including the 1982 and 1984 VFL Grand Finals. James’ contribution to umpiring was recognised when he was named umpire in the Indigenous Team of the Century.

Away from the football field, James was an AFL commentator for the National Indigenous Radio Service, spent time in the Australian Army serving in Vietnam for a year and in 2008 worked for the Koori Court in Melbourne as a cultural advisor.

James is the fifth person to be named as an honouree during Sir Doug Nicholls Round, joining fellow AFL greats Bill Dempsey (2022), Syd Jackson (2021 & 2020), Michael Long (2019) and Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer (2018).

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said James’ contribution to the game was one to be celebrated.

"Glenn’s contribution to our game as the first Aboriginal umpire and to the community more broadly over the years has been momentous," Mr McLachlan said.

"Polly, Longy, Syd, Bill and now Glenn, joining an illustrious and distinguished group of honourees.

"Sir Doug Nicholls Round is a highlight of the football calendar and one that allows our industry the opportunity to celebrate, acknowledge and thank Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players, volunteers, administrators, umpires, and fans, past and present for their contributions to our game and the football community."

Proud Yorta Yorta man and first Indigenous Australian AFL umpire Glenn James OAM is the 2023 Sir Doug Nicholls Round Honouree.

Highlights of 2023 Sir Doug Nicholls Round fixture include the annual Dreamtime at the ‘G match between Essendon and Richmond at the MCG in Round 10, and the Marngrook Game at the Sydney Cricket Ground between the Sydney Swans and Carlton in Round 11.

Elite level football will once again return to the Top End with the Gold Coast SUNS hosting the Western Bulldogs in Round 11 for Sir Doug Nicholls Round and a second match at TIO Stadium in Round 12 against the Adelaide Crows.

For the first time, three AFL clubs will swap their club name for traditional in-language names across Sir Doug Nicholls Round, with Melbourne becoming ‘Narrm’ (pronounced na-arm) for the second consecutive year, while Fremantle will change its name to ‘Walyalup’ (pronounced wul-yul-up) and Port Adelaide will be referred to as ‘Yartapuulti’ (pronounced Yarta–pole-tee).

Narrm comes from the Woi Wurrung language meaning Melbourne, Walyalup is the Noongar name for the Fremantle region, while Yartapuulti comes from the Kaurna language meaning the land surrounding the Port River.

AFL Executive General Manager Inclusion and Social Policy Tanya Hosch said the dedicated round was a great opportunity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices and contributions to be amplified on a national scale.

"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have made, and to continue to make, an enormous contribution to football, and to our nation," said Ms Hosch.

"By celebrating ‘moments forged by First Nations’ this year, we recognise important moments in our game that have been created by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and we remember the moments we wish never to see repeated and those that have us standing to our feet in awe.

"It’s a huge privilege for the AFL as leaders within Australian sport to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players, umpires, and officials, and we are incredibly proud of the role Sir Doug Nicholls Round plays in this."

Match-day balls will feature the the Tiwi phrase ‘Yiloga’ (pronounced Yi-lo-a), meaning football. Photo by Andrew Papanikolaou (Sherrin)

During the dedicated round, all 18 AFL clubs will wear specially designed SDNR jumpers, while all AFL Umpires will wear dedicated uniforms celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

The iconic Sherrin football will feature artwork designed by Tiwi Island artist Aunty ‘Lulu’ Coombes and for the first time, will replace the word Sherrin with the Tiwi phrase ‘Yiloga’ (pronounced Yi – lo - a), meaning football.

Ground signage throughout Rounds 10 and 11 will feature symbols of cultural significance including the Aboriginal flag and Torres Strait Islander flag in each of the goal squares, a symbol for meeting place in the centre circle, the Aboriginal symbol for man in each of the 50m arcs, while the name of the Traditional Owners of each ground will appear below the centre circle. In addition, the GO Foundation logo - founded by former AFL greats Adam Goodes and Michael O'Loughlin – will be placed on the broadcast wing at the request of Toyota in place of the Toyota 3D logo.

Season 2023 marks the seventeenth year the AFL has held the dedicated round and is the eighth year it has been named in honour of Sir Doug Nicholls.

Born on Cummeragunja mission in New South Wales in 1906, Sir Doug Nicholls played football for Fitzroy before becoming a Pastor and pioneer for reconciliation in Australia. He then went on to become the first Indigenous person to be Knighted and hold the position of Governor of South Australia.

Sir Doug Nicholls’ daughter Aunty Pam Pedersen OAM said the dedicated round was a proud occasion for her family.

"The annual Sir Doug Nicholls Round has become one of the most anticipated events on the AFL’s calendar, and our family is proud that the round continues to recognise the contribution of my father who was so passionate about the game and the importance of inclusion," Aunty Pam said.

For more information on 2023 Sir Doug Nicholls Round, visit https://www.afl.com.au/firstnations