BELEAGUERED St Kilda midfielder Zak Jones has suffered another setback and will be sidelined for a lengthy stretch with a right quad muscle strain.

Jones has not played this season because of an Achilles injury, and a scan on Monday confirmed this new issue.

He was due to return through the VFL in the next fortnight, but now is out of action for six weeks.

Zak Jones is helped from the ground during the round 11, 2022 game between St Kilda and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're really feeling for Zak, who has done everything possible during his injury rehab," St Kilda football manager David Misson said.

"It's no doubt a frustrating result given how diligent and patient he’s been while building his fitness back up, but he has our full support."

Jones's setback headlines mixed injury news for the Saints, who might regain key forward Max King for Sunday's away game against Greater Western Sydney, with small forward Jade Gresham also likely to return after he missed the loss to Adelaide with a knee injury.

However, fellow forward Tim Membrey is out with concussion.

St Kilda's Tim Membrey leaves the field woozy after crashing hard following this strong grab

Jimmy Webster (cheekbone) made a successful return through the VFL, but Jack Steele is in some doubt with a medial ligament strain.

"It's pleasing to be getting some soldiers back before the bye," Misson said.

"Max had a really solid session at the club on Sunday and will train with the full group this week.

"We expect Max, Jade and Jimmy to be available for selection."