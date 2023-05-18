The AFL is privileged to have a long history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leadership in our game, from the grassroots in every state and territory, through to the AFL and AFLW competitions.

Over the past year we have had many discussions on the proposal to recognise a Voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in consultation with our clubs, our staff, our players, and the AFL’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Advisory Council.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players have long made a stellar contribution on the footy field.

Their off-field contributions are equally valued for the impact they have made on our game and our community.

While we encourage everyone to seek the information they need to form their own views on the referendum, the AFL proudly supports the recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the Australian Constitution through the Voice to Parliament.