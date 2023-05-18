IT DIDN'T take Brisbane coach Chris Fagan too long to identify where Gold Coast posed the greatest danger ahead of Saturday night's QClash at the Gabba.

Despite beating their Queensland rivals eight straight times, and currently riding a six-game winning streak in 2023, Fagan is on high alert facing the Suns.

And more particularly he's on high alert for young midfield aces Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson.

Since co-captain Touk Miller suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee in round six, the duo have raised their games off an already high base.

"I think we might be around No.1 and No.2 in clearance and contested ball differential, I think," Fagan said on Thursday morning.

"Rowell and Anderson in particular are just great players at getting their hands on the ball first, that's the big challenge this week.

"This week it is truly two genuine good midfields going against each other."

Gold Coast also has David Swallow, Brayden Fiorini and AFL Rising Star nominee Bailey Humphrey as centre square options, but it's the bullocking Rowell and smooth-moving Anderson that have been the lynchpins to winning three of its past four matches.

Anderson is equal 10th in the AFL Coaches Association champion player of the year award and Rowell 12th.

"That often happens when young blokes are given a little more responsibility," Fagan said.

"When I saw Touk get injured, I wondered if that would be the case and that's proven to be.

"We've got a pretty good midfield too. It'll be a great challenge for us and a great challenge for them.

"Our guys are natural competitors in the midfield, so they'll want to do well in there."

Brisbane is well equipped to deal with the Suns, sporting Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale, who is fresh off 34 disposals against Essendon, and off-season recruit Josh Dunkley, who has been critical to the Lions' success with his two-way work.

Fagan said it was unlikely the Lions would make any changes to the team that defeated the Bombers, confirming Daniel Rich would miss at least another week with a calf injury.