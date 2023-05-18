George Wardlaw poses for a photo on November 29, 2022 after being drafted by North Melbourne. Picture: Getty Images

THERE are some downgrade options.

George Wardlaw will make his North Melbourne debut, while Harry Sharp and Bailey Humphrey are also among the options being considered by coaches.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

But which direction should coaches go in?

And who are the best captaincy options for round 10?

The Traders bring you the round eight teams and plenty more ahead of the weekend.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.