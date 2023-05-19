Patrick Parnell after his first match in R12 between Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval on June 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE defender Patrick Parnell was among the junior footballers who had their draft year wiped out in 2020 due to the pandemic and never got the opportunity to put his best foot forward.

Having felt "too small or not quite good enough" before that, he was overlooked by AFL clubs at the end of the year and didn't think the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft the following year was a realistic option, given the small intake when that draft last took place in 2019.

Playing with the Murray Bushrangers in the NAB League and Albury Tigers in the Ovens and Murray League, the skilful defender remained hungry though and still tuned in on his phone when the draft was held in June 2021.

Almost two years later and he has turned into one of the mid-season draft success stories, playing the most games of any teenager picked in the mid-year intake after returning for the Crows in round nine and playing his 13th senior game.

"I didn't get to play a game of footy at all in 2020 so I didn't get to show what I had, and then at the end of the year I thought maybe it was over," Parnell told AFL.com.au this week.

"The mid-season draft was a chance, but in 2019 there were so few blokes taken that I thought it might not happen.

"Missing the draft had made me want it a little bit more though, and in 2021 I was lucky enough to play some good footy and a few clubs asked some questions.

"I was always too small or not quite good enough as a junior, so to then get the chance to play at AFL level has been good."

Only 13 players were drafted in the 2019 mid-season intake, with success stories including Collingwood defender John Noble, Richmond premiership player Marlion Pickett, Western Bulldogs backman Ryan Gardner and Essendon forward Will Snelling.

In 2021, that ballooned to 22 players – including Parnell, Hawthorn star Jai Newcombe and Collingwood forward Ash Johnson – before another 17 got their chance in last year's mid-season intake.

It is a different path to the AFL, with players typically arriving at their new club as sole mid-season draftees and playing catch-up in a season that is already well underway.

Parnell said the key for mid-season recruits was to understand that their coaches and teammates want the best for them and to be open to learning quickly.

"It can be intimidating walking in to meet 40 or 50 guys that you've never met before and suddenly they're your teammates," Parnell said.

"That (coming in on your own) was a tough aspect of it and you don't really have those blokes that you're drafted with.

"But when I first moved to Adelaide, I lived with Ronin O'Connor and Lachie Gollant and they were really good for me, so I became close mates with them and it helped me settle into Adelaide."

Parnell, who took a sensational Mark of the Year contender against St Kilda in round nine, is clearly now comfortable at the highest level and has earned his place in a strong Adelaide line-up.

While that grab – and the Adelaide coaching group's subsequent prank about Parnell winning a new car – caught attention, his 25 disposals and nine marks highlighted his progress under Matthew Nicks.

"When I first got to the club in 2021 I felt like I was a fair way off it, and physically I wasn't really developed," Parnell said.

"Last year I felt like I was playing some pretty solid SANFL footy and I played 10-11 games after making my debut, but I still felt like I had more work to do.

"This pre-season just gone, I was injury free and I got in some good work and I'm really starting to feel like I belong."

2021 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft

1. Jacob Edwards (North Melbourne)

Recruited as a project ruckman who needed to build his frame and learn his craft, Edwards is yet to debut for the Kangaroos but remains on the club's list as a rookie. Tall players like the 203cm Edwards take time to develop, but there appears to be a lot of work to do before he is ready to play at AFL level.

2. Jai Newcombe (Hawthorn)

The tough midfielder has been a sensational selection for the Hawks and is now a key member of their onball brigade. Plucked from the club's VFL program at Box Hill, the 21-year-old claimed the AFL Coaches Association best young player award last year and is averaging 23.1 disposals and 5.2 clearances this season.

3. Ash Johnson (Collingwood)

Another mid-season success story, Johnson booted 15 goals across a seven-game stretch last season and has now played 16 games for the Magpies as a dangerous forward and relief ruckman. Having taken the long road to the AFL, the 25-year-old has the skill and explosive attributes to now carve out a long career.

4. Patrick Parnell (Adelaide)

His Mark of the Year contender in round nine was the highlight, but there is substance to the career Parnell is building as a versatile defender who takes the game and uses his skill off half-back. Part of the best 22 at a finals contender after 13 games proves he has been a savvy pick for the Crows.

5. Ned Moyle (Gold Coast)

The ruckman underwent a baptism of fire earlier this season when he made his debut against Rowan Marshall and the Saints and backed up against Fremantle big man Sean Darcy. The 21-year-old is developing and joined the Suns while No.1 big man Jarrod Witts was on the long-term injury list, adding depth to the club's ruck stocks.

6. Alex Mirkov (Carlton)

The 210cm ruckman made strong progress in the VFL last season but is yet to debut at AFL level as he continues to learn his craft. The Blues clearly see potential in the 23-year-old, who was plucked from their VFL program, after his contract was extended to the end of 2024.

7. Max Heath (St Kilda)

The tallest player on the Saints' list, Heath was yet another ruckman snared in the 2021 mid-season intake. He has developed quickly and is a physical presence, providing good insurance for Rowan Marshall and Tom Campbell. Yet to get his opportunity at the top level.

8. James Peatling (Greater Western Sydney)

After starting out in the Giants Academy, Peatling progressed to the club's VFL team and ultimately got his AFL chance in 2021. He has been a regular in the senior team this season, adding eight games for a career tally of 24 and providing pressure in the front half. Booted nine goals in a three-week stretch last season to show his offensive ability.

9. Sam Durham (Essendon)

One of the major success stories of this intake, Durham has played 35 games and missed just one this season due to suspension. Playing as a high half-forward, he was able to impact quickly in his debut season and has kept improving. Averaging 16.1 disposals this season.

10. Matthew Parker (Richmond)

The former St Kilda forward earned a second AFL chance with the Tigers and played 11 games for a career total of 30 before leaving the club halfway through 2022 to return to WA for family reasons. A star midfielder in the WAFL, he has recently returned to South Fremantle after taking a break for personal reasons.

11. Will Collins (West Coast)

After a six-month stint on the Eagles' list the defender returned to WAFL club Swan Districts, where he remains as a valuable backman. The 21-year-old was recently hospitalised after a heavy bump in the state league, resulting in concussion and several stitches and leaving him sidelined in the short term.

12. Lachlan McAndrew (Sydney)

The 22-year-old ruck prospect is yet to play at AFL level but has been on the cusp as an emergency this season. At 209cm and with champion big man Dean Cox at the club as a resource, the Swans see a future for McAndrew, who has averaged 34 hitouts in his past five VFL games.

13. Jed McEntee (Yartapuulti)

A fast and ferocious pressure forward, McEntee has played 16 games for the Power and taken some significant steps forward this season, adding six games. His tackling pressure is important to the Power and he is also hitting the scoreboard, kicking goals in all but one of his games this year.

14. Kalin Lane (Brisbane)

The West Australian ruckman looks a long-term prospect after developing in the VFL over the last two seasons. Yet to debut, but the 205cm big man has been dominant at times with his ruck work at the lower level and the Lions see a bright future after extending his contract through to the end of 2024.

15. Kye Declase (Melbourne)

Recruited to add mature-age depth to the Demons' list in 2021, Declase did not make his debut and returned to VFL club Werribee at the end of the season. A classy winger, he remains a consistent ball-winner with the Tigers who can also hit the scoreboard.

16. Charlie Ham (North Melbourne)

The skilful defender joined the Kangaroos as an 18-year-old and followed brother Brayden into the AFL system, but he was delisted without a game at the end of the season. Joined Werribee for one year in 2022 before heading to Torquay in the BFL in 2023.

17. Jackson Callow (Hawthorn)

Plucked from SANFL club Norwood where he was a popular and respected forward, Callow played three games in 2022 before he was delisted. A 195cm key forward, the Redlegs were thrilled to secure his return for 2023, but an ankle injury kept him out of the early part of the season.

18. Aiden Begg (Collingwood)

The developing ruckman got his taste at senior level in three games last season, showcasing his athleticism and ability around the ground. If it wasn't for a back injury earlier this season he probably would have added to that tally, given the Magpies' ruck issues at that point. Has returned to action recently in the VFL and can play both forward and in the ruck.

19. Passed (Gold Coast)

20. Jordan Boyd (Carlton)

Plucked from the Western Bulldogs VFL side where he was playing as a defender after developing as a small forward, Boyd played seven games last season before suffering a foot injury. After re-injuring that acute fracture this pre-season, he has recently returned to VFL action.

21. Cooper Sharman (St Kilda)

The South Australian made a quick impact in 2021, booting four goals in round 23 to cap an impressive four-game introduction. He built on that with 10 games last season and has played the past two games at AFL level this season after six matches as an emergency. Has played on the wing at VFL level but is a sharpshooter when forward.

22. Passed (Essendon)

23. Connor West (West Coast)

A rugged midfielder who adds energy and toughness, West has been a regular at AFL level through the Eagles' ongoing injury crisis, playing 25 games, including six this season. Moved into a half-forward role at times this year, he showed his potential last season with a 29-possession game against Melbourne, with eight inside 50s.

24. Daniel Turner (Melbourne)

The young defender made his debut against Collingwood last year but suffered concussion in that clash after a heavy collision. He wasn't seen at AFL level against until a fortnight ago when he was a late inclusion for Michael Hibberd against Gold Coast. The key defender can also play as an interceptor, given his ability to read the ball in the air.

25. Passed (Carlton)

26. Passed (St Kilda)

27. Passed (St Kilda)