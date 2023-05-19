Lachie Neale attempts to break away from Matt Rowell during the round 19 match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at The Gabba on July 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THE QCLASH between Brisbane and Gold Coast is generally pinned at the bottom of the pecking order when it comes to ranking the non-Victorian intrastate rivalries.

The Suns are yet to play finals in their 12 completed seasons, the teams have never met in a match with genuine ladder implications for both, and apart from the odd spot-fire, there's yet to be much dislike between the teams.

Compare that to the West Australia's Derby, South Australia's Showdown and the Sydney Derby in New South Wales, and it's hard to argue that Queensland's two teams are behind the eight-ball in the rivalry stakes.

But there's every chance Saturday night's contest at the Gabba could be the best yet. And here's why.

Gold Coast's midfield pups are coming for Brisbane's big dogs

Lachie Neale and Josh Dunkley, watch out – the young Suns are coming. In the three matches since Touk Miller went down with a knee injury, Noah Anderson has averaged 32 disposals (15 contested) and nine clearances, while Matt Rowell is at 24 (14 contested), eight clearances and 11 tackles. They have driven the Suns to be the No.1 clearance differential team in the competition. Neale hasn't racked up the gawdy numbers of previous seasons, but is as clean and vital as ever to the Lions, while Dunkley has shown a willingness to lock down an opposition ball-winner, like Patrick Cripps in round eight, and then get his own. This battle will go a long way towards winning the game.

Rowell shines in big win out West Matt Rowell produced a star-studded performance in the Gold Coast's biggest victory outside of Queensland

The master versus the apprentice

As far as individual match-ups go, there's nothing more mouth-watering than dual All-Australian Harris Andrews taking on Ben King. Although the Lions like to sometimes free up Andrews by playing him on a smaller opponent, they'll have no such luxury against the Suns. At 202cm, King is a monster, and someone only Andrews can match for reach in Brisbane's backline. After rupturing his ACL and missing all of last season, King is back with a bang, kicking 22 goals in nine games – including 15 in his past four – and showing all the speed and power that led him to being taken with the No.6 pick in the 2018 AFL Draft.

Is this high five the return of the King? Ben King may be back to his best after a dominant performance that included a series of clunks to go alongside his five goals

Can Will Ashcroft win the medal named after his father?

Will Ashcroft has checked about every box in his first nine games – Rising Star nomination, Goal of the Year contender and averaging 22 disposals a game to cement his place in Brisbane's powerful midfield. But could he top it all and win the Marcus Ashcroft Medal, named after his father, awarded to the best player afield on Saturday night? It's likely the 19-year-old will win it at some stage, but achieving it in his first QClash would be incredible, but far from inconceivable.

Ashcroft's amazing mid-air miracle spells GOTY chance Will Ashcroft defies the odds with this unbelievable kick from the boundary, which is sure to be a contender for Goal of the Year

Jarrod Berry v Tom Berry

Gold Coast has played ball and given us the Berry brother match-up both sets of supporters have been waiting for. Despite dropping Tom from their 22 to make way for Nick Holman's return, the Suns have confirmed the younger Berry will be their substitute at the Gabba. Although playing just 20 games in four seasons at the Lions, Tom was incredibly popular and is still at the centre of many "how's Tommy going at the Suns" questions to this journalist. Jarrod has been a central figure at Brisbane for years with his no-nonsense approach on a wing. Lions players will be on the lookout for Berry when he's in their vicinity – he'd love nothing more than to rattle some ribs with a bone-crunching tackle or two.

What will the Magician produce?

Ever since Gold Coast selected Dayne Zorko as a Queensland access selection and then promptly on-traded him to the Lions before playing a game, the 'Magician' has been central to QClash history. He was on the receiving end of a Steven May bump inn 2014 – that was overturned at the Tribunal – and then got into the headlines with Touk Miller in 2018 after the pair exchanged pleasantries in both matches that year. Zorko has kicked 20 goals against the Suns, more than he has against any other team, and averages 20 touches a game. Whether he's applying relentless pressure to win the ball back, setting Brisbane's attack alight with his quick decisions or niggling an opponent to win a free kick, Zorko is also central to the action in these contests.