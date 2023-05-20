Lachie Hunter bumps Connor Rozee during the R10 match between Yartapuulti and Narrm at Adelaide Oval on May 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NARRM wingman Lachie Hunter has been hit with a one-match suspension for his high bump on Yartapuulti's Connor Rozee.

Hunter was charged with forceful front-on contact over the incident, which occurred during the third quarter of the Power's thrilling four-point win on Friday night.

The Match Review Officer deemed Hunter's action as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Demon wingman reported for Rozee bump Lachie Hunter goes in the book for collecting Connor Rozee high in this incident

Yartapuulti captain Tom Jonas was also handed a one match ban, cited for rough conduct on Demons forward Tom McDonald

The last-quarter incident was graded careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Power skipper suspended for dangerous tackle Tom Jonas cops a one-match ban for this incident on Tom McDonald

Hunter was reported on the spot after bracing for contact with Rozee, who was lower in the contest and was not seriously hurt as a result of the collision.

Narrm could challenge the ban at the Tribunal, having successfully had Jacob van Rooyen cleared of a striking charge at the appeals board last week.

Narrm's Jack Viney can escape with a $2000 fine if he pleads guilty to rough conduct over his unusual soccer-style slide tackle on Dan Houston.

Teammate Christian Salem was charged with tripping Jason Horne-Francis in his first game of the season and can also accept a $2000 sanction.

Yartapuulti forward Ollie Lord can take the same penalty for rough conduct on Demons defender Jake Lever.