ST KILDA has responded to its belting last round with an away win against Greater Western Sydney at Giants Stadium on Sunday.
A tight contest for most of the game, the Saints hung on late to secure the 13.14 (92) to 12.8 (80) result, helped in a big way by four goals from returning full forward Max King.
With scores level at half-time the team that grabbed the momentum in the third was going to be well favoured, and it seemed to be St Kilda that came out with more intent.
However, three missed shots at goal put the handbrake on and by the last change there was still less than a goal in it.
The Saints stretched that to 11 points before the Giants took control of the ball as the final quarter drew on, driving forward time and time again.
St Kilda's defence held strong though, denying Adam Kingsley a second stirring comeback win this season.
Both sides were forced to use their substitutes in the first half, the Giants replacing Nick Haynes due to concussion concerns, and the Saints losing Mitch Owens after an unfortunate accident where teammate Anthony Caminiti's knee struck Owens' head, forcing him from the ground on a stretcher and wearing a neck brace.
And to think some people don't want a King
After four rounds St Kilda sat atop the ladder and there was no rush to get Max King back in the side. However, results haven't been going the Saints' way since, making the spearhead's return a blessing. On Sunday King kicked his side's first major from a strong mark, set up its second with a beautiful long kick and had three to his name by half-time. His next in the final quarter snatched the lead back for St Kilda when momentum seemed to be going the other way. The Saints' unpredictability without King almost seemed a bonus, but having him back in the goalsquare will be having teammates, fans and Ross Lyon all sleeping a little easier at night.
Sydney Show serves up a slippery dip
Sunday's clash was the first at Giants Stadium since round three due to concerns with the surface after the Sydney Easter Show in early April, and it looked like the ground could have done with a little more time to recover. Players from both sides had trouble keeping their feet and the surface was pockmarked with divots that increased in number as the match went on. Unfortunately the Easter Show can't change its date, which may lead to the Giants avoiding their home ground for a larger chunk of next season.
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.1 8.3 11.4 12.8 (80)
ST KILDA 3.3 8.3 11.7 13.14 (92)
GOALS
Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 2, Greene 2, Daniels 2, O'Halloran, Kelly, Coniglio, Cadman, Briggs, Bedford
St Kilda: King 4, Higgins 3, Sinclair 2, Gresham 2, Butler 2
BEST
Greater Western Sydney: Coniglio, Green, Greene, Whitfield, Daniels, Hogan
St Kilda: Sinclair, Marshall, Wnganeen-Milera, King, Wilkie, Gresham
INJURIES
Greater Western Sydney: Haynes (concussion), Himmelberg (concussion)
St Kilda: Owens (head)
SUBSTITUTES
Greater Western Sydney: Callan Ward (replaced Nick Haynes in the second quarter)
St Kilda: Ben Paton (replaced Mitch Owens in the second quarter)
Crowd: TBC at Giants Stadium