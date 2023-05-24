Clayton Oliver handballs under pressure from Jason Horne-Francis during Narrm's match against Yartapuulti at the Adelaide Oval in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NARRM is not willing to put any timeline on Clayton Oliver's return as the star midfielder struggles with a "minor" hamstring injury.

Oliver hurt himself during the third quarter of last Friday night's thrilling defeat against Yartapuulti.

The 25-year-old will definitely miss this Saturday's match against Walyalup at the MCG, and the Demons will leave him out indefinitely.

"We're just going to build him through that process, how long that takes we're unsure, but he's such a diligent player around his rehab and his ability to get his body right," Demons coach Simon Goodwin said.

"We're not sure how long it is, and that can be frustrating for our supporters, the media to not know a timeline, but we don't know one.

"Obviously we're going to be very cautious with him as well, he's an important player to us, so we're going to make sure he's right."

Scott Lycett tackles Clayton Oliver during the R10 match between Yartapuulti and Narrm at Adelaide Oval on May 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Goodwin listed father-son midfielder Taj Woewodin, premiership player James Harmes and Bailey Laurie as potential replacements from the VFL for the four-time club best and fairest winner.

"We've got some options there but it's going to be a team-based thing," he said.

"You can't replace Clayton Oliver with one player, it's going to have to be a team responsibility and make sure we get our system right."

Meanwhile, Goodwin hit back at claims Narrm didn't do enough to protect captain Max Gawn in the epic against the Power.

Gawn was targeted by Yartapuulti young gun Ollie Lord and Power tough nut Sam Powell-Pepper.

The Demons were awarded a crucial free kick after Powell-Pepper bumped Gawn as he was running off the ground towards the bench.

Learn More Gawn awarded free after repeated bumps from Powell-Pepper Narrm is awarded a free kick after Sam Powell-Pepper interferes with Max Gawn attempting to leave the field of play

"Max has dealt with treatment over the last few years," Goodwin said.

"We're incredibly proud of our culture and we stick up for Max a lot ... so we're really comfortable with where we sit in that space."