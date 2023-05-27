Izak Rankine celebrates a goal during the R9 match between Adelaide and St Kilda at Adelaide Oval on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRANDON Starcevich has blanketed Izak Rankine when they've matched up in recent years, but Brisbane's defensive stopper expects a different challenge when he faces the Crows showman at Adelaide Oval on Sunday afternoon.

In five matches between the Lions and Gold Coast, Rankine's previous home, from 2020-2022, Starcevich allowed the former No.3 draft pick just one goal – and that was on the final siren in a loss last July.

It's Rankine's lowest return against an opponent. He has averaged just 10 disposals a match in that stretch.

However, on the eve of renewing acquaintances in different colours, Starcevich told AFL.com.au the 22-year-old small forward would be a more difficult opponent this time around.

"He's in some really good form," Starcevich said.

"He doesn't need a lot of the footy to make an impact, so you've got to starve him of opportunities.

"It's a little bit different to previous years. Overall, he's the same player with the same strengths, but in a different side that plays a bit differently to the Gold Coast.

"It does change how you go about it, depending on what the opposition does.

"With the other smaller talent around him like (Josh) Rachele and (Lachie) Murphy, they can bob up and take their chances as well, so we're all going to have our hands full."

Rankine has made a huge impact in his first season with Adelaide, kicking 19 goals and average 15 disposals from his 10 games.

Just as he was with the Suns, the South Australian has been deadly at forward 50 stoppages this season, something Starcevich knows requires a collective approach to slow down.

"When there's such a big focus on getting their smalls to run on to loose balls and get snaps from forward 50 stoppages, that's the part you've got to be locked into the most," he said.

"We've got to make him work hard and make those blocks not as easy to get through.

"It doesn't take much space, especially when Izak has a fair bit of pace, he only needs a couple of steps and is very crafty. You have to be right on him.

"You've got to be on your toes and make sure everyone is looking out for those blocks."

Starcevich has been a regular in Brisbane's backline over the past four seasons, earning the trust of his teammates with a disciplined, rugged approach that makes him difficult to beat one-on-one.

Although being just 23 years of age, the West Australian is an integral part of the Lions' back seven, a part of the ground that has undergone some change in 2023.

Alongside co-captain Harris Andrews there's been some new faces this season, including Jack Payne, who will miss the Crows match with concussion, teenager Darcy Wilmot and Irish recruits Conor McKenna and Darragh Joyce.

Regulars Darcy Gardiner and Daniel Rich, who will return from a calf injury on Sunday, have missed time through injury.

The new mix is working well though, with the Lions' collective defensive effort leading to them conceding the fifth-least points in the competition to date.

"Those new guys have been really good," Starcevich said.

"Conor has played 80 or 90 games and knows how to slot into a system and play it well, and Darragh has a good head on his shoulders.

"The confidence Kiddy (Keidean Coleman) has now with 50 games, he understands things a lot better, Darcy is very versatile and can do a lot of things for us and easily slots in.

"It's come down to our leadership, it's grown down there.

"We're working in very well under the new line coach Jed (Adcock) whose bought a new angle to things.

"It hasn't changed anything dramatically, but it's been good to have a little freshen up and we're working well as a unit."