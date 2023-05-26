Sydney great Adam Goodes at the unveiling of a statue of his famous 'war dance' goal celebration on May 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY champion Adam Goodes has been immortalised with a bronze statue outside the Swans' headquarters at Moore Park.

The First Nations great, who played 372 games won two premierships and twice won the Brownlow Medal, was on hand to watch the unveiling.

The statue, which depicts Goodes' famous 'war dance' goal celebration performed against Carlton in round nine, 2015, was created by artist Cathy Weiszmann and with the support of long-time Swans benefactor Basil Sellars.

The statue of Sydney great Adam Goodes outside the SCG, unveiled on May 26, 2023. Picture: Sydney Swans FC

Sellars and Goodes' long-time friend and teammate, Michael O'Loughlin, performed the unveiling just hours before the Swans hosted Carlton again in the 2023 Marn Grook game at the SCG, as part of Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

Adam Goodes has been immortalised with an incredible sculpture outside of Sydney Swans HQ.



Thank you for everything, Goodsey.#GoSwans pic.twitter.com/rNf0uAsZBx — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) May 26, 2023

Goodes retired at the end of the 2015 season after the Swans lost an elimination final to North Melbourne.

The champion had been booed persistently by fans at games for more than two years after he pointed out a 13-year-old fan who had racially vilified him during a Sydney-Collingwood game at the MCG in 2013.

Adam Goodes points to a member of the crowd after being abused in 2013. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan apologised to Goodes in 2016 for the League's failure to act on the booing.

"Adam stood up to represent Indigenous people and he took a stand on racism, and for this, I believe he was subject to hostility from some in our crowds," McLachlan said..

"As a game, we should have acted sooner and I am sorry we acted too slowly."

In 2019, the AFL and all 18 clubs unreservedly apologised for their failure to adequately support Goodes from 2013 until the end of his career.