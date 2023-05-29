DIRECTOR Craig Mathieson has resigned after more than 10 years on the Carlton board.

The Blues confirmed on Monday they had accepted the resignation of Mathieson, who served as a director for 11 years and oversaw the club's finance and audit remits.

It comes amid a difficult period for Carlton on the field, with the Blues 13th on the ladder through 11 rounds.

"We accept Craig's decision to resign from his role as a club director and thank him for all he has contributed to the Blues across 11 years of service," Carlton president Luke Sayers said.

