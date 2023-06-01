THE FIRST round of the byes are finally here and teams have dropped for round 12.

After receiving a one week suspension, James Sicily (DEF, $878,000) will miss this week's game against the Power. Coming off a career-high 165, Sicily will now miss two out of his next three games with his bye occurring in round 14, and should be traded.

Harvey Harrison (FWD, $200,000) is set to debut for Collingwood after some impressive games in the VFL. Harrison has scored 34, 91 and 71 in his last three games playing forward, but has the ability to boost his scores with his strong tackling game.

The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 12 Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

The bye rounds explained

Over the next four weeks, all AFL teams will have a bye. During this time the rules of AFL Fantasy slightly change.

Firstly, only your highest scoring 18 on field players will count towards your overall score. This means, if you have 20 players available this week on your field, the bottom two scoring players will drop off and not count towards your final score.

Secondly, you get three trades each week. This will help you to make the necessary adjustments to field the best team you possible can.

Finally, the players who are on their bye will not lockout until the final game when Essendon take on the Kangaroos. This means you can still make adjustments and trades, providing you are not trying to move those players who have already played. For those who like to play around with the "vice captain loop hole", this will now be easier than ever.

On the bye this week: Brisbane, Fremantle, St Kilda and Sydney Swans.

Round 13 bye: Geelong and Gold Coast.

Round 14 bye: Adelaide, Collingwood, Essendon, Hawthorn, Melbourne and West Coast.

Round 15 bye: Carlton, GWS Giants, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Richmond and the Western Bulldogs.

Roy's best buys

How will you use your three trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

Rory Laird (MID, $957,000) – Now is the time to remind you, that from this round in 2022 to the end of the season, Laird averaged 128. Off the back of two scores over 130, it looks like happening again.

Jack Macrae (MID/FWD, $831,000) – With a shiny new FWD badge on his chest, all Fantasy coaches are now interested in Macrae who is coming off 123 and 117. He will keep it up, if his time in the middle continues.

Macrae magic gets Dogs barking again Western Bulldogs star Jack Macrae kicks a stunning timely goal in traffic

Kieren Briggs (RUC, $540,000) – After taking over as the Giants' No.1 ruck, Briggs has dominated with scores of 111 and 84. An awesome downgrade option if you have the injured Sean Darcy.

Bailey Humphrey (MID/FWD, $478,000) – His round 14 bye should work well for everyone's bye structure, as he joins Geelong for the week off. Humphrey has averaged 85 in his last three and is a popular target this week.

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Oisin Mullin (DEF, $223,000)

Bailey Humphrey (MID/FWD, $478,000)

Hugh Greenwood (MID, $537,000)

Josh Fahey (DEF/MID, $200,000)

Ben Hobbs (MID/FWD, $605,000)

Oisin Mullin (DEF, $223,000) scored 56 from 15 possessions on debut for Geelong last week. This week, he is by far the most traded in player. His bye next week even makes him more tempting, as only Geelong and Gold Coast have the week off, making it much easier to field 18-plus players.

Last week, Hugh Greenwood (MID, $537,000) attended more centre bounces than any other Kangaroo midfielder as he delivered a stunning 114. Coaches are seeing Greenwood as a "stepping stone" moving forward, and a player they can use to support their team over the bye period.

Oisin Mullin in action during the round 11 clash between Geelong and Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, May 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Will Ashcroft (MID, $726,000)

Rory Atkins (DEF/MID, $554,000)

Darcy Wilmot (DEF/MID, $423,000)

Sean Darcy (RUC, $789,000)

Ollie Hollands (MID, $491,000)

After scoring just 46 last week, coaches are trading out Will Ashcroft (MID, $726,000) who has his bye this week. Leading into last week's disaster, Ashcroft averaged 102 across his last four games, but the bye rounds are brutal and coaches are showing him the door.

A hamstring injury to Sean Darcy (RUC, $789,000) has his coaches looking for replacement options. Although the timeline for Darcy's injury is unclear, he does have his bye this week and the safest play would be to move him on to bigger and better things.

Will Ashcroft is tackled by Rory Sloane during Brisbane's clash against Adelaide in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Tim Taranto v GWS Giants @ GIANTS Stadium, SUN 1:10pm

With five scores over 120 in his last six games, it's hard to look past the No.1 player in the game who has now averaged 131 in his last three. Taranto meets his old team who have been giving up plenty of points in recent weeks and another 120-plus score is certainly on the cards.

No.2 – Rory Laird v Gold Coast @ the TIO Stadium, SAT 7:30pm

Laird loves a tackle and last week he nailed 16. In the slippery conditions at TIO Stadium, expect Laird to do this again. He's coming off back-to-back scores of 131 and will be huge on Saturday night against a team he scored 124 against last year.

No.3 - Zach Merrett v Kangaroos @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 4:40pm

Merrett scored 172 against the Kangaroos last year and is in hot form coming off scores of 111 and 158. This could be huge as he meets one of his favourite teams to score against under the Marvel Stadium roof.

No.4 – Jordan Dawson v Gold Coast @ the TIO Stadium, SAT 7:30pm

Speaking of tackles … Dawson laid an equal career-high 10 last week on his way to a huge 135. The Suns gave the Bulldogs plenty of points in round 11 with Macrae (123) and Bontempelli (116) leading the way.

Jordan Dawson runs with the ball during Adelaide's clash against Brisbane in round 11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

No.5 – Nick Daicos v West Coast @ the Optus Stadium, SAT 4:35pm

West Coast is currently the easiest team for midfielders to score against over the last five weeks. Daicos has been finding the ball, but not filling the stat lines like we like. There will be plenty of marks up for grabs in this contest, just like the Bombers found last week when seven of their players took eight or more.

