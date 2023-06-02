Ryan Maric poses for a photo after being selected with pick No.1 in the 2023 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

A NEW crop of potential AFL Fantasy picks have arrived with Wednesday night's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

There were 13 players selected in the draft, with West Coast taking Gippsland Power forward Ryan Maric with pick No.1.

With Fantasy coaches eyeing rookies through the bye rounds and in the second half of the season, some of these players could come to the rescue.

Check out all the new players' prices, positions and scoring history below.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Mid-season draft wrap: Biggest winners, surprises Nat Edwards, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge recap the 2023 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft

Player Club Position Price League Fantasy Ryan Maric WCE FWD $200,000 Gippsland Power (CTL) 96 Robert Hansen Jnr NM FWD $200,000 Subiaco (WAFL) 44 Clay Tucker HAW RUC $200,000 Eastern Ranges (CTL) 65 Matthew Coulthard RICH FWD $200,000 Glenelg (SANFL) 42 Harry Arnold SYD DEF $200,000 Brisbane Lions (VFL) 64 Mitchell Hardie GEEL MID $200,000 Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL) 108 Ethan Stanley FREM MID/FWD $200,000 Box Hill Hawks (VFL) 58 Jaiden Hunter ESS FWD $200,000 Perth (WAFL) 66 Caleb Poulter WB MID $410,000 Footscray Bulldogs (VFL) 76 Quinton Narkle PA MID $432,000 Essendon (VFL) 83 Brandon Ryan HAW FWD $200,000 Northern Bullants (VFL) 75 James Trezise RICH DEF $200,000 Richmond (VFL) 76 Jack Buller SYD FWD $200,000 Claremont (WAFL) 90

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.