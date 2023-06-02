A NEW crop of potential AFL Fantasy picks have arrived with Wednesday night's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.
There were 13 players selected in the draft, with West Coast taking Gippsland Power forward Ryan Maric with pick No.1.
With Fantasy coaches eyeing rookies through the bye rounds and in the second half of the season, some of these players could come to the rescue.
Check out all the new players' prices, positions and scoring history below.
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Price
|League
|Fantasy
|Ryan Maric
|WCE
|FWD
|$200,000
|Gippsland Power (CTL)
|96
|Robert Hansen Jnr
|NM
|FWD
|$200,000
|Subiaco (WAFL)
|44
|Clay Tucker
|HAW
|RUC
|$200,000
|Eastern Ranges (CTL)
|65
|Matthew Coulthard
|RICH
|FWD
|$200,000
|Glenelg (SANFL)
|42
|Harry Arnold
|SYD
|DEF
|$200,000
|Brisbane Lions (VFL)
|64
|Mitchell Hardie
|GEEL
|MID
|$200,000
|Woodville-West Torrens (SANFL)
|108
|Ethan Stanley
|FREM
|MID/FWD
|$200,000
|Box Hill Hawks (VFL)
|58
|Jaiden Hunter
|ESS
|FWD
|$200,000
|Perth (WAFL)
|66
|Caleb Poulter
|WB
|MID
|$410,000
|Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)
|76
|Quinton Narkle
|PA
|MID
|$432,000
|Essendon (VFL)
|83
|Brandon Ryan
|HAW
|FWD
|$200,000
|Northern Bullants (VFL)
|75
|James Trezise
|RICH
|DEF
|$200,000
|Richmond (VFL)
|76
|Jack Buller
|SYD
|FWD
|$200,000
|Claremont (WAFL)
|90
