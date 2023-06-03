Tom Lynch watches from the sidelines during the round four clash between Richmond and the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on April 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND key forward Tom Lynch has been focused on slimming down as he waits for his broken foot to heal ahead of a return to action later in the year.

The two-time premiership Tiger hasn't played since breaking his foot in round four but is expected to come back into the senior side at some stage in the second half of the season.

Still in a moon boot, Lynch's rehab has been limited as he waits for the bone to heal, but he's still been looking to lower his skin folds while on the sidelines.

Despite the frustration of being immobilised, Lynch says his ongoing work with mindfulness coach Emma Murray has helped guide him through his rehabilitation.

"We've done a lot of work, and we continue to do a lot of work ... about focusing on things we can control," Lynch told AFL.com.au's Friday Knock Offs.

FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Tom Lynch on his Dimma shock, vote for 'Mini', injury return Tom Lynch tells Dylan Buckley about that phone call from his former coach, why Andrew McQualter gets his nod, and when he'll be back

"I've got a broken foot, but there's no point wallowing. What can I do better? I can get my skinfolds down, I can get a little bit lighter, take a bit of weight off, and then you can focus on those things. Rather than sitting there worrying about the negative of 'my foot's broken, my foot's broken' and it gets you nowhere.

"It's about continuing that work, and these are the times it really kicks in, when you're a little bit challenged."

The 2022 All-Australian didn't give a firm timeline on when he hopes to return to senior football, where he'll play his first game under caretaker senior coach Andrew McQualter, who took over after Damien Hardwick's shock decision to stand down last week.

"It still won't be (until) after the bye (in round 15). I think a couple after then, so still a while left," Lynch said. "But I'm looking forward to getting back.

Tom Lynch celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've had other injuries in the past where you're always working on it. Like a hamstring, you're straight in (to rehab). But with a broken foot, you've just got to let it heal, obviously.

"So I'm doing all the fun stuff; swimming, Grinder (resistance machine), all the stuff that AFL players love doing. That's pretty much been me the last six weeks."