YOU CAN’T count them out yet.

Facing a fourth straight loss for the first time since 2006 – when Tom Hawkins was playing for Melbourne Grammar and Chris Scott was still playing for Brisbane – Geelong has reignited its season with a backs-to-the-wall 22-point win over the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night.

With Patrick Dangerfield, Cam Guthrie, Mitch Duncan, Esava Ratugolea, Rhys Stanley and Max Holmes all watching on from the wrong side of the fence, the reigning premiers head to the bye 6-6 after levelling the ledger with a 15.7 (97) to 10.15 (75) victory at Marvel Stadium.

BULLDOGS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

The margin was a straight kick or less at quarter-time, half-time and three quarter-time, before Geelong kicked the final six goals of the game to resuscitate its season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Geelong The Bulldogs and Cats clash in round 12

After losses to Greater Western Sydney, Fremantle and Richmond, Geelong is back in the top-eight after holding the Western Bulldogs goalless in the fourth quarter.

And it was four-time All-Australian defender Tom Stewart and Coleman Medallist Jeremy Cameron who inflicted the most damage under the roof.

Stewart controlled the game behind the ball, finishing with 28 disposals, 10 marks and 699 metres gained, while Cameron was everywhere, accumulating 22 touches, seven marks and two goals to draw level with Charlie Curnow in the Coleman Medal race.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Stewart's rare stunner lights up Marvel Tom Stewart steps inside and finds the big sticks with a huge snap

Before it fizzled late, it fizzed for most of the first three quarters.

Aaron Naughton outmuscled a masked Sam De Koning to pluck the first contested grab of the game at the top of the square and put the Dogs on the board inside a few minutes. Ed Richards nailed a goal on the run from outside 50 to make it two from two, making Geelong pay for early turnovers.

But then Stewart intervened to steady the ship, thwarting attacks down back before Tom Hawkins kicked two goals in two minutes to make it five each at quarter-time.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More O'Donnell feels the love after special moment James O'Donnell kicks his maiden AFL major and his teammates flood to him

Despite the absence of their three best midfielders, Geelong matched the Western Bulldogs in the midfield across the first half. Mark O’Connor spent plenty of time following Marcus Bontempelli around Marvel Stadium and Jeremy Cameron quickly looked more like Jeremy Cameron than in the past three weeks.

In a week where the opening game of the NRL’s State of Origin series was held at the Adelaide Oval, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan timed an entrance off the bench to perfection to nail Tanner Bruhn in a crunching hit that wouldn’t have looked out of place in a maroon jersey. And it summed up the intensity of the first half.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Electric Ed slams through long running ripper Ed Richards applies a great defensive spoil and nails a brilliant major from distance

The Western Bulldogs kicked the first two goals of the third quarter and looked poised to put some distance between the two sides, but Gary Rohan kicked a goal on the run before Tanner Bruhn converted a set shot to put Geelong back in front.

And that was that.

Geelong's dominance of the Western Bulldogs continues. The Cats have now won 17 of 19 games since 2009, including the past five games.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Rohan fires up as the Cats storm back Gary Rohan drills a slick running goal after terrific Geelong pressure

Irish barrels

Zach Tuohy launched one of the longest bombs of 2023 to date when he nailed a textbook torpedo early in the first quarter that nearly hit the roof and reached the centre circle after playing on from a kick in. It landed in Ed Richards' hands and found its way to Bailey Williams who launched a long range shot, but missed. Tuohy immediately went for another torpedo but shanked the second attempt, much to the disappointment of the crowd. He kicked a clever goal by the end of the quarter and then nearly threaded the needle from the boundary. So much for not growing up with a Sherrin.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Tuohy just keeps on keeping on and finishes in style Zach Tuohy forces the turnover and stays alive to set up his own superb snap

Hamstrung hound

Ed Richards is set for time on the sidelines after hobbling off the ground in the third quarter with a hamstring strain. The 23-year-old had put his name in the All-Australian conversation following a strong first half of the season, but now the Dogs have further issues at half-back, following the hamstring injury to Jason Johannisen last month. Could it result in mid-season rookie draft recruit Caleb Poulter playing sooner rather than later?

Ed Richards and Tom Liberatore after the round 12 Western Bulldogs and Geelong clash at Marvel Stadium, June 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Young Cat falling on his feet

Mitch Knevitt's stocks are rising. The second-year Cat might not get the round 12 rising star nomination but he won’t be far off one if he maintains this form. Knevitt collected 17 touches, eight contested possessions and seven tackles, showing further growth in just game nine.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Electric Ed slams through long running ripper Ed Richards applies a great defensive spoil and nails a brilliant major from distance

00:42 Tuohy just keeps on keeping on and finishes in style Zach Tuohy forces the turnover and stays alive to set up his own superb snap

00:42 Dogs go bang-bang from the centre through Treloar and Smith Adam Treloar kicks a terrific bursting goal from the middle before Bailey Smith's crafty snap

00:42 Daniel shows his class as the goal-fest continues Caleb Daniel nails it home off a step to extend the lead

00:29 O'Donnell feels the love after special moment James O'Donnell kicks his maiden AFL major and his teammates flood to him

00:39 Rohan fires up as the Cats storm back Gary Rohan drills a slick running goal after terrific Geelong pressure

00:33 Stewart's rare stunner lights up Marvel Tom Stewart steps inside and finds the big sticks with a huge snap

08:16 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Geelong The Bulldogs and Cats clash in round 12

WESTERN BULLDOGS 5.4 8.7 10.12 10.15 (75)

GEELONG 5.2 8.5 12.6 15.7 (97)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Weightman, Ugle-Hagan, Treloar, Smith, Richards, O'Donnell, Naughton, Macrae, Lobb, Daniel

Geelong: Hawkins 2, Cameron 2, Rohan 2, Tuohy, Stewart, Stengle, Miers, Knevitt, Close, Bruhn, Blicavs, O.Henry

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Daniel, English, Liberatore, Dale, Treloar

Geelong: Stewart, Cameron, Miers, Blicavs, Tuohy, Atkins,

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Richards (hamstring),

Geelong: Rohan (nose)

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil (replaced Ed Richards in the third quarter)

Geelong: Sam Simpson (replaced Jon Ceglar in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 41,944 at Marvel Stadium