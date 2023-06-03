THE WESTERN Bulldogs are set to be without Ed Richards until after their mid-season bye in round 15 after the star half-back injured his hamstring in Saturday night’s loss to Geelong at Marvel Stadium.

Richards was subbed out of the 22-point loss to Chris Scott’s side in the third quarter after initially attempting to play on before coming to the bench and exiting the game.

The 23-year-old has been one of the best performing half-backs across the first three months of the season, but is now expected to miss games against Port Adelaide and North Melbourne before being available next month.

"We saw him limping and then he didn't come off. He thought he had a cramp, which is unusual, it wasn't that late in the game. He ran around for a bit longer, but our guys are hopeful it's not like J's [Jason Johannisen] and it's just a post-bye thing," Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said after the game.

Johannisen is still at least seven weeks away from being available for selection after suffering a high-grade hamstring strain with tendon damage in the round 10 win over Adelaide at Mars Stadium.

With Richards and Johannisen sidelined, the Western Bulldogs may consider Caleb Poulter for next Friday night's clash against the Power at Marvel Stadium, after recruiting the former Magpie via Wednesday night’s Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Adam Treloar came from the ground early with a calf issue and went down the race, but returned and played out the game, while Marcus Bontempelli hyperextended his knee at one stage but the club wasn't concerned post-game.

However, Beveridge was concerned by his side’s inaccuracy after the Bulldogs wasted a handful of opportunities they should have converted and finished with 10.15, registering more behinds than goals for the eighth time in 2023.

"That was part of it, no doubt. There were other aspects in the end. They upped the ante in the last quarter and we couldn't match it. There were some telling opportunities to convert that we didn't take care of. That's a bit deflating," Beveridge said.

"The boys have been pretty good with being able to weather that disappointment and stay in the game, but you can't keep Geelong at bay for too long if you're not making the most of those opportunities. That was a big part of it, but we ultimately got beaten by a good side."

With Patrick Dangerfield, Cam Guthrie, Mitch Duncan, Max Holmes, Esava Ratugolea and Rhys Stanley all sidelined due to injury, Geelong matched the Western Bulldogs around the ball and then made the most of its chances in the second half, converting the final six goals of the game to end a three-game losing streak.

"I'm really proud of the approach our players took to the game. I thought it was a high-quality game", Chris Scott said post-match.

"We didn't feel like we had control of it for large periods, but our less experienced players played with the kind of assertiveness and positivity that we were after. That's the exciting part.

"I can't speak for every player or person within the footy department, because everyone is a little bit different, but I do have a degree of confidence that while there is a bit of talk about what the future will hold, whether we win or lose, we're just not in that mindset. We're far from in a position where we think we're off and rolling.

"We'll get some players back post-bye – Dangerfield will play, Duncan will play, Holmes will play – but after tonight, I shouldn't say that because I can’t work out who is going to go out."

Ratugolea is expected to miss the first two games after the bye against Port Adelaide and Melbourne due to a hamstring strain, but could be available for the trip to the SCG in round 16, while Guthrie won't be available until the final month of the home and away season due to the toe injury that has sidelined him for the past month.

After starting last year 5-4 before winning the final 16 games of the season to go all the way, Scott believes the Cats are well placed to make another deep charge this September, despite starting the season 6-6.

"It is a sound enough platform in my opinion, but I would have say the same if we had of lost. I think I understand better than I ever have how different our job is to yours, and I don't envy you in some ways, because after every game you need to make an assessment and back it up with some evidence of what this means in the context of the season. We just don't think that way, and I get it," he said.

"A lot of teams for good reason don't think if they get on a roll they can just win every week because they're developing or whatever it is. We’re not over confident and we’re not thinking too far ahead. We're not overconfident but I think when you’ve got optimism, if the equation becomes you’ve got to win every game from here, I'll sit here and say we can do that."