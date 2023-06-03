James Harmes in action during the R12 match between Melbourne and Carlton at the MCG on June 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE midfielder James Harmes will miss his side's King's Birthday clash against Collingwood after copping a one-match suspension from Friday night's win over Carlton.

Harmes was charged with rough conduct for a bump on Matt Cottrell, with the Match Review Officer grading the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high impact.

Harmes came on as the sub in the 17-point victory over the Blues after replacing Jake Bowey, who was concussed after receiving a knee to the head in a marking contest during the third quarter.