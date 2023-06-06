AFTER Essendon's win over North Melbourne on Sunday, Bombers coach Brad Scott was quick to point out his team's young demographic.

"There's an interesting narrative. When you really focus on the facts and not just what people externally talk generally about, we had 17 players who hadn't played 100 games out there tonight," he said.

"We're a pretty young and inexperienced team ourselves."

The perception and reality of young and old teams in the competition don't always match up. But the average age and games played for each team speaks for itself as the barometer for clubs in contention, those on the rise and others not meeting expectations.

As of the end of round 11, before clubs embarked on the bye periods of the season, Hawthorn sat last for average age (24.4 years) and games played (69) this season.

Will Day and Mitch Lewis celebrate Hawthorn's win over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

However, there are other better performing teams who are in the lower rungs for both categories.

Adelaide has been the equal second youngest team (24.7 years) this season and the third lowest average games played (79), while Fremantle is also making a charge to the finals and has the second-lowest average games played (77) and the equal second-youngest average age.

Fremantle players sing the team song after beating Sydney in R9 at the SCG on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers are sitting sixth on the ladder at the midway point of their season but are in the bottom five for average age and games played.

At the other end of the rebuild ladder, reigning premier Geelong is the oldest average team (27.4 years) and games played (131 games), while flag-favourite Collingwood is second for age and third for games played, showing the Pies to be in a prime position to strike for the flag.

Tom Hawkins, Patrick Dangerfield and Cameron Guthrie during Geelong's official team photo day at GMHBA Stadium on February 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond, having added Giants pair Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper, is also in the top-three for both experience measures, while 18th-placed West Coast ranks 10th for both as well, placing it mid-table.

Carlton is eighth for average age but seventh for average games played, while North Melbourne has been the ninth oldest side this season on average and eighth most experienced team.

2023 average age per team

27.4 years – Geelong

26.9 – Collingwood

26.7 – Richmond

26.6 – Western Bulldogs

26.2 – Brisbane

25.9 – Melbourne

25.6 – Port Adelaide

25.5 – Carlton

25.4 – North Melbourne

25.3 – West Coast

25.2 – Sydney

25.2 – St Kilda

25.2 – Greater Western Sydney

25.2 – Essendon

25.1 – Gold Coast

24.7 – Fremantle

24.7 – Adelaide

24.4 – Hawthorn

2023 average games played per team

131 games – Geelong

117 – Richmond

116 – Collingwood

115 – Brisbane

113 – Melbourne

109 – Western Bulldogs

100 – Sydney

98 – North Melbourne

95 – Port Adelaide

89 – West Coast

87 – St Kilda

86 – Carlton

85 – Greater Western Sydney

83 – Gold Coast

82 – Essendon

79 – Adelaide

77 – Fremantle

69 – Hawthorn