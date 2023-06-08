SYDNEY will be hoping it can celebrate superstar Lance Franklin's 350th game in style when it faces St Kilda in a huge Thursday night blockbuster at the SCG.
If Franklin's form in previous milestone games is anything to go by, the all-time great could be in for a big showing - he booted 9.4 against the Saints in his 200th game in 2014, and kicked 4.2 in his 300th match in 2019.
It could be a double celebration for Franklin, who requires one more goal to hit 1058 for his career and pass Doug Wade in outright fourth spot on the all-time VFL/AFL goal-kicking list.
Both sides are coming in fresh off the bye and need the four points to keep in touch with the top eight.
Sydney gave its season a pulse with consecutive wins before the bye - over North Melbourne and Carlton - to draw its season ledger to 5-6 to sit in 12th spot on the ladder.
The Saints sit in fifth but their early-season form has waned somewhat in recent weeks, with their most recent loss to Hawthorn relegating them out of the top four after an impressive 4-0 start to the year.
The Swans get Dane Rampe back in a big boost as Angus Sheldrick returns in place of the suspended Luke Parker, while Marcus Windhager and Mitchito Owens are in for the Saints.