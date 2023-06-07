SYDNEY has welcomed back co-captain Dane Rampe for Thursday night's must-win clash against St Kilda, which has been boosted by the return of early-season sensation Mitchito Owens and powerful youngster Marcus Windhager.

However, the Swans have opted to leave athletic forward Joel Amartey out of their best 22, but he remains on the emergency list.

Rampe comes back in for his first game since round four when he suffered a neck injury against Port Adelaide. He has been in full training for at least the past fortnight and makes his return to help the undermanned Swans defence against a Saints attack that includes giant spearhead Max King.

Corey Warner has been omitted, while Rampe's fellow skipper Luke Parker is out suspended.

The Saints have left out defender Ben Paton and the injured Hunter Clark (knee) to accommodate Owens and Windhager's returns, as Ross Lyon's side seeks its first win at the SCG since 2009.

St Kilda has lost its past seven at the Swans' home ground, and has won just two of its past 17 games at the venue – a record that stretches back to 1998.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG, 7.10pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: D.Rampe, A.Sheldrick

Out: L.McAndrew (omitted), Co.Warner (sub), L.Parker (suspension)

R11 sub: Corey Warner

ST KILDA

In: M.Owens, M.Windhager

Out: B.Paton (omitted), H.Clark (knee), C.Sharman (sub)

R11 sub: Cooper Sharman