Nick Blakey is tackled by Dan Butler during the round 13 match between Sydney and St Kilda at the SCG on June 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA small forward Dan Butler is set to come under scrutiny from the Match Review Officer after a crunching tackle on Sydney defender Nick Blakey in the Saints' 14-point win on Thursday night.

Blakey was forced off the ground early in the third quarter and quickly subbed out of the game, although the 23-year-old passed a head injury assessment test on the bench.

Butler appeared to execute a legal tackle that caught Blakey – who signed a seven-year contract extension earlier this week – holding the ball, but the head of the Swans academy product hit the ground following the big hit.

Sydney coach John Longmire revealed post-game that Blakey had carried a toe injury into the game that hampered him before the incident, which contributed to the Swans' decision to make the sub rather than waiting for him to pass a concussion test.

"No, he passed his HIA he was fine in the end," Longmire told reporters on Thursday night.

"It was going to take 15 minutes by the time he was assessed and allowed back on the ground, which was pretty critical at that point.

"He had a toe injury coming into the game and we had to get moving; it was a pretty important part of the game; 15 minutes is a good slab of time.

"With his toe being sore we made a change. It was only last week that he hurt it and he came into the game a bit sore. Hopefully he will be OK next week."

St Kilda coach Ross Lyon didn't comment on the specifics of the controversial incident but conceded the crackdown on dangerous tackles has created challenges for players.

"That can go through the channels and make an assessment. Clearly that part of the game is challenging for everyone," Lyon said.

"It is delicate, isn't it? I've got a daughter that got knocked out playing netball with a clash of heads. She has had three weeks. I think it's cautious and to go through the protocols is the right thing."

After starting the season with four straight wins, St Kilda arrived at the bye 7-4 but produced its most impressive performance in a month to spoil Lance Franklin's 350th game.

Lyon was pleased with St Kilda's response after a disappointing showing against Hawthorn before the bye and his side's ability to perform after the week off.

"It is always difficult out of the bye and I always stress a bit trying to get your prep right. Hawthorn were very good and we weren't at our best. Two out of three we played a style and delivered performances we weren't thrilled with," he said.

"We sent them away for six days, we didn't change what we had planned, we came back and delivered a sharp but brief review. The truth sets you free right? We processed it and had a really good week on the track. Opportunity to come away together as a pack and join in together and be together.

"The ladder is important in the end, but it is an outcome of getting your process right and playing good footy. We always like to win, but ultimately you can't just define yourself by four points, as important as they are."

St Kilda key forward Max King continued his spectacular return from the shoulder reconstruction that wiped out the first half of the season, kicking 3.2 to take him to 11 majors from his first three starts in 2023.

"Is that what he kicked, I'm hopeless. It is a pretty good return, isn't it? Especially in these conditions. I thought he had some half chances that he almost took and he is still building into it," Lyon said.

I suppose I'm just used to very good players playing very good footy. That's why we talk about them and we rate them, but maybe I'm underestimating a shoulder reconstruction and eight months (on the sidelines). What's he played? Like four games in 12 months. There is probably some upside there."

St Kilda will face Richmond next Saturday night while Sydney heads to the Gabba to play Brisbane on Friday night.