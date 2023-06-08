Peter Wright in action during a practice match between Essendon and St Kilda at RSEA Park on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON looks set to unleash last year's Crichton Medal winner Peter Wright for the first time this season in the huge clash with Carlton on Sunday.

The Bombers' leading goalkicker from last season hasn't played this year after undergoing shoulder surgery on the eve of round one after a training mishap but was close to selection last week and is edging towards his first appearance of 2023.

The club is also hopeful on midfielder Dylan Shiel, who was subbed out on the weekend and has battled recent calf and foot issues, while fan favourite Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti will spend another week in the VFL in the hope of recapturing his electric form for the second half of the season.

Coach Brad Scott said that medical staff "erred on the side of caution" in holding Wright back last week, which puts him in good stead for a return in the King's Birthday eve match the Bombers and Blues are hoping to build into a blockbuster.

"He's trained really well and had another solid week of training," he said.

"Provided he gets through training today, I'd say he's a lot more likely than unlikely."

Scott also said that Shiel's calf "has to be perfect" for him to take part this weekend.

"He's pulled up a little bit sore," Scott said.

"He'll warm up with the group, but he needs to feel absolutely unrestricted and pain-free.

"If he's 100 per cent and perfect, then he'll play, but if he's 98 per cent he won't."

Dylan Shiel leaves the ground during Essendon's clash against Brisbane in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott praised McDonald-Tipungwuti's efforts this season after coming out of retirement, but said that Essendon is "modifying his program to get a fair bit of work in".

"'Walla' (McDonald-Tipungwuti), by his own admission, wants to get fitter and he's really driving that," he said.

"We'll put a bit of extra work in throughout the week to get him to a stage where he can come back and play some really good AFL footy."

Scott also said that defender Jake Kelly, who has been missing since round eight due to delayed concussion, is available to return.

Third-year winger Nik Cox has spent the past two matches in the VFL returning from a back injury, but is "more unlikely than likely" to return to the senior side on Sunday.

"We want to build him up slowly," said Scott.

"It's hard not to get excited with the little glimpses you see, but we’ve just got to temper that excitement and build him up slowly."

The Bombers are wary of Carlton, which heads into the contest on a five-game losing streak.

"For our young team, we really relish the opportunity to play in these big games. And this is another one of those," he said.

"We need all the Essendon support we can get out there at the MCG come Sunday night.

“The reality is Carlton are still a very good stoppage team. We're under no illusions of what we're going to get this weekend."