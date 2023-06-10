Jack Silvagni celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against West Coast in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Silvagni has been given a reprieve, named to face Essendon on Sunday night with Carlton ruckman Marc Pittonet to miss.

Pittonet has been sidelined with a hand injury and was unable to complete a fitness test at training on Saturday morning.

Father-son Blue Silvagni was initially dropped, but comes into the 22 with Jaxon Binns, who is yet to debut, included among the emergencies.

The under-fire Blues (4-1-7) are aiming to end a five-match losing streak when they take on the Bombers at the MCG.

Speaking on Friday, Carlton wingman Blake Acres said he understood the frustration of the club's fans.

"A lot of our fans are upset at the way we're going and frustrated, and you do feel that a little bit," he said.

"But as a group we've really come together the last few weeks.

Lochie O'Brien looks dejected after the R12 match between Carlton and Melbourne at the MCG on June 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"I know we haven't got the results but we've spoken about coming together as a group and controlling what we can control."

Essendon is 7-5 and entered round 13 sitting inside the top eight in Brad Scott's first season in charge.