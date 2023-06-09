JACK Silvagni is among three Carlton axings ahead of Sunday's King's Birthday Eve clash against arch rival Essendon.

Silvagni played the first 10 games of the season but was dropped ahead of round 11, before being recalled for last week's loss to Melbourne, when he was subbed out in the second half.

Zac Fisher and Lochie O'Brien have also been left out, with ruckman Marc Pittonet, forward Jack Martin and veteran midfielder Ed Curnow returning.

Essendon ruckman Andrew Phillips makes way for full-forward Peter Wright's first game of the year after recovering from shoulder surgery, while Dylan Shiel (foot) is also out.

In Sunday's earlier game, Greater Western Sydney has left out last year's No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman in favour of star defender Nick Haynes for the clash with North Melbourne. Cadman, 18, has managed just two goals in his past five games.

The Kangaroos bring in Paul Curtis, but they lose concussed midfield pair Jy Simpkin and Hugh Greenwood.

Teams for the King's Birthday clash on Monday between Collingwood and Melbourne will be named at 6.20pm AEST on Sunday.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Blundstone Arena, 3.20pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: P.Curtis

Out: J.Simpkin (concussion), H.Greenwood (concussion)

R12 sub: Tom Powell

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: N.Haynes

Out: B.Daniels (hamstring), A.Cadman (omitted)

R12 sub: Josh Fahey

Carlton v Essendon at the MCG, 7.15pm AEST

CARLTON

In: J.Martin, M.Pittonet, E.Curnow

Out: J.Silvagni (omitted), L.O'Brien (omitted), Z.Fisher (omitted), P.Dow (sub)

R12 sub: Paddy Dow

ESSENDON

In: P.Wright

Out: D.Shiel (foot), A.Phillips (omitted)

R12 sub: Massimo D'Ambrosio

Melbourne v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

TBA

COLLINGWOOD

TBA