Zach Merrett reacts during Essendon's game against Carlton in R13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON captain Zach Merrett has avoided a suspension for his tackle on Carlton's Alex Cincotta on Sunday night.

Merrett's tackle on Cincotta late in the Bombers' 34-point win over the Blues appeared set to draw scrutiny from the Match Review Officer.

However, the gun midfielder, already suspended for a dangerous tackle in round five this year, has escaped a ban.

It is yet more good news for the Bombers, who improved to 8-5 after a fourth straight win on Sunday night.

Peter Wright made his first appearance of 2023 and kicked five goals in the win over the struggling Blues.

Given plenty of close attention by Ed Curnow, Merrett had 18 disposals, six tackles and kicked a goal.

Essendon has a bye in round 14 before making the trip to Perth to face Fremantle in round 15.