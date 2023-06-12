Noah Anderson in action for Gold Coast in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIRST two bye rounds brought about some challenges, but only players from four and two teams were missing. Rounds 14 and 15 will see six teams on their respective byes on any given weekend and it spells carnage for AFL Fantasy coaches.

Well-planned coaches will have their teams set and have at least 18 players available. They’ll be looking to trade out fattened cash cows or mid-pricers and look to bring in premium players off their bye. Even if you aren't as well planned, The Traders suggest this is the strategy you should follow.

Tom Stewart is the pick of the Cats coming off their bye while Noah Anderson is the Sun you want. It is, however, likely most coaches will be opting for players from Brisbane, Fremantle, St Kilda or Sydney.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through the top picks headlined by Lachie Neale and Jack Sinclair after their fantastic efforts on the weekend. Join our resident Fantasy experts in the short week ahead of the penultimate bye round for all the advice and fun you need to have success!

In this week’s episode …

3:00 - It was supposed to be the easy bye round...

6:30 - Warnie tells his tale of woe picking Daniel Rich.

11:00 - Will Tim Taranto cop a tag this week?

12:30 - Roy is happy with how his selection of Kieren Briggs has worked out.

15:00 - George Wardlaw gets maximum votes in the Cash Cow of the Year.

17:25 - Zach Merrett avoided suspension, but James Sicily faces the tribunal again this week.

22:45 - Adelaide, Collingwood, Essendon, Hawthorn, Melbourne and West Coast have the round 14 bye.

25:00 - Should we trade Ben Hobbs this week?

27:10 - Which Suns and Cats are worth considering off their bye?

30:30 - Lachie Neale is still a great option to select this week.

35:30 - Only two points split them last week, but who is the better pick of Hayden Young and Luke Ryan?

41:00 - Angus Sheldrick was the most traded-in player in the first half-an-hour after lockout lifted.

46:50 - Is Harry Sheezel a long-term option?

52:15 - Could you trade out Tom Green for some creative cash generation?

56:00 - "I'm happy for people to offload Will Day".

