Judd McVee in action in Melbourne's match against Collingwood at the MCG in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE rookie Judd McVee has quietly but confidently claimed his spot in the star-studded Demons backline, playing every game after debuting in round one.

And some of the thanks can go to his pop, Bruce, a former running coach.

The 19-year-old – who recently signed a new two-year deal – spent time at home in Geraldton, Western Australia over the summer, and running training was firmly on the agenda.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AAA: Major Dogs issue, Bomber believers, what's hurting Freo Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

"There's been some gradual progression in my footy, but also just fitness and mindset. My pop is a running coach, so I went back home and did a lot of training with him, and just came out of the blocks running hard," McVee told AFL.com.au.

"He used to be an athletics coach, so we did a fair bit of everything (sprints, long distance), he was always yelling at me to run faster, or keep my pace. It was great. He's a good person to have in my corner.

"He loves doing it as well. He always picks me up from my house and takes me down to the athletics track. We have a good laugh and joke, and then we get to work. It's awesome."

Judd McVee in action during the match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

McVee spent the 2022 season playing VFL with Casey, with the half-back flanker recording 19 games and picking up 14 disposals in the Demons' Grand Final win over Southport.

"I went in the rookie draft, then played a whole season of VFL. I reckon it was pretty much a stepping stone for me, and we won the flag as well," he said.

"Christian Salem did a lot for me last year, and Adam Tomlinson in the VFL. Just everyone in the team, Steven May, Angus Brayshaw, Jake Lever – there's obviously some All-Australian players, so I've been soaking them up and being a sponge."

Salem's unavailability (thyroid, then knee) at the start of the year may have opened up a position in the starting 22, but McVee has taken his opportunity and run with it. He's averaging 13 disposals from his 13 games, including 18 against Sydney and 17 against Carlton.

"He's put a big chunk of work on his game throughout the pre-season, and we had full confidence in him leading in, because he's had an unbelievable pre-season," Salem said.

"Just to see how he slots in, it's just such a calming influence in such a short space of time. You can sort of see that, with the ball and without the ball, his decisions are just executed to a high level, and he doesn't try and do too much.

"He just plays his role, and it stands out, he's having an unbelievable season. He's still looking to learn and has such a big capacity to grow. It's great to see him go well."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Melbourne v Collingwood The Demons and Magpies clash in round 13

McVee relished his second opportunity to play in front of a huge crowd this season, with Monday's King's Birthday clash against Collingwood following on from the Anzac Day eve match against Richmond.

"It was bloody awesome. It's obviously a game that's bigger than footy, and us boys went out there and did it for Neale (Daniher), and it paid off," he said.

"I was pretty settled. I did a bit of work with Steven May during the week, and he said I wouldn't be able to hear, so just swivel your head. I just soaked it all up and it was great.

"I'm just enjoying it every week, and making the most of my opportunity. We've obviously got a great backline, so I'm just lapping it up."