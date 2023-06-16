BRISBANE and Sydney are aiming to bounce back from disappointing losses when they meet at the Gabba on Friday night.
The Lions' top-four chances were dealt a blow with a shock loss to Hawthorn, while the Swans were beaten at home by St Kilda in round 13.
While Brisbane (8-4) remains well-placed, things are getting desperate for Sydney, which is 5-7.
The Swans made the Grand Final last year but have struggled to back it up in 2023 amid injuries to key-position players, with star forwards Lance Franklin and Isaac Heeney joining the list and ruled out of the clash.
Mid-season recruit Jack Buller will make his debut after kicking five goals in the VFL last week, while co-captain Luke Parker is back from suspension.
Veteran pair Jack Gunston and Daniel Rich have dropped themselves from the Lions team, with father-son pick-up Jaspa Fletcher, the son of Adrian, to debut, while Kai Lohmann plays his first game of the season. Darcy Fort and Ryan Lester are also in.