Ben King celebrates a goal during the R12 match between Gold Coast and Adelaide at TIO Stadium on June 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BEN King's comeback has been a highlight of Gold Coast's season to date, and veteran forward Levi Casboult says he loves having "front row seats" to the young star's development.

Casboult headed north to the Suns 18 months ago after 10 seasons with Carlton, making a huge impact in 2022 with a career-high 35 goals.

And although his output is down on that this season, his impact is just as big, playing alongside King and Jack Lukosius, both 10 years his junior.

Casboult is back to his "bash and crash" style, providing the ideal foil to the pair of 2018 draftees.

Suns start red-hot after Levi's ripper Levi Casboult kicks this sensational goal to give his side the opener

He said playing alongside King, who has kicked 30 goals in 12 games following a knee reconstruction that took him out of the game last season, had been a joy.

"I've really enjoyed watching him grow," Casboult said.

"Obviously it was a little bit tough for him early trying to find his feet – 12 months out of the game is a long time … but he's really playing with a lot of confidence at the moment.

"He's a serious talent that I'm enjoying having front row seats to."

Powerful King double gets Suns within a kick Ben King nails these two goals in the final minute of the second term to cut the margin to a single kick at half-time

King has kicked 25 goals in his past eight matches and is providing a great focal point for a forward line that is continuing to improve.

Prior to the bye, it was Lukosius turning heads, kicking five goals in back-to-back victories over the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide in Darwin.

As they've done multiple times this year, the Suns were able to isolate the best match-up against the Crows, leaving Lukosius to thrive as the deepest forward on occasions.

"He's finding that consistency of playing whole games and not floating in and out," Casboult said.

"He's very skilful and we like the ball in his hands, and now being able to finish in front of goals has been really good for us.

"Not many teams carry three really good talls. If we can exploit that, it's a strength for us."

Lukosius makes it seven in row for rampaging Suns Jack Lukosius extends the lead for Gold Coast with a cool finish under pressure

After seeing Casboult battle towards the end of last season as his body became fatigued, Gold Coast has taken extra care in managing his workload in 2023.

The bullocking forward has already been rested three times and says he's feeling fresher than ever and ready to attack the second half of the season, starting with facing his former club at the MCG on Sunday.