Patrick Dangerfield was taken to hospital in Adelaide following a heavy collision with Dan Houston in the second quarter

Patrick Dangerfield is tackled by Connor Rozee during the match between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG captain Patrick Dangerfield was taken to hospital as a precaution on Thursday night after a heavy knock in a marking contest left him hobbled by the end of the Cats' 38-point loss to Port Adelaide.

Dangerfield, who was playing his first game since round eight after recovering from a hamstring injury, was collected by Dan Houston early in the second quarter and progressively seized up as he played out the match.

The Cats confirmed the Brownlow medallist and premiership star had been taken to hospital in Adelaide as a precaution, with coach Chris Scott unsure of the specific nature of the injury.

"He got that knock and then he progressively seized up more and more to the point where, he's a warrior, but it didn't look to us like he could move," Scott said on Thursday night.

"He kept trying, but it was clear he just couldn't have an impact on the game from pretty early in the second quarter.

"Our medical staff are brilliant and they will be providing the best care possible."

Dangerfield finished Thursday night's match with 15 disposals and a goal, playing 66 per cent game time as his power and ability to be damaging with the ball faded under duress.

The Cats also confirmed midfield recruit Tanner Bruhn, who was substituted in the third quarter, had suffered an AC joint injury in the second quarter and would be assessed.

Ruckman Jon Ceglar, meanwhile, was withdrawn pre-game because of an adductor strain, leaving the Cats without a genuine ruckman as their midfield was comprehensively beaten.

"It was a domination in terms of metres gained from the stoppages and it wasn't just the second half, it was really the last three quarters," Scott said after the game.

"Danger was basically incapacitated from early in the second quarter and we just got thin again.

"I thought the guys fought in there, but Port have got some serious talent in there and when you throw in a big ruckman as well that makes it difficult.

"It's not impossible, as we saw in the first half, but their work around the ball and the service they gave their players in the forward half was just a bit too much for us."

Scott lamented the Cats' inability to prevent opposition scores after conceding a run of seven unanswered goals during the third quarter, with cohesion an issue for the reigning premiers after a string of injuries.

Power coach Ken Hinkley said the key to his team's performance was its ability to build pressure through the third quarter, resulting in an emphatic statement from the ladder leaders.

He said the team's expectations in the second half of the season would not change as a result of the club record 11-game winning streak, which has the Power poised for a flag tilt.

"The goals are the same as they were at the start of the season. The run that we're on helps, but it doesn't do anything just now," he said.

"Our goal at the start of the year was the same as it is today – try and win the premiership, that's what we always try and do, but first of all we have to qualify and finish as high as we can.

"Sometimes it builds more pressure in some ways, you're going well so you need to keep going well … but I'm happy to keep banking wins if we can."