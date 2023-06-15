Calvin takes you through everything you need to know in round 14

Tim Taranto celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Fremantle in round 13, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ROUND 14 is here and teams have dropped.

Brisbane will debut the son of a gun, Jaspa Fletcher (MID, $278,000). The son of Brisbane great Adrian has averaged 64 in the VFL with a top score of 131 (27 disposals and 12 marks) three weeks ago.

Jack Buller (FWD, $200,000) played five games in the WAFL where he averaged 90, before being selected in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft by Sydney. He scored 110 in the VFL last week with a bag of five goals and will debut against the Lions.

Make sure your team is set for the second last round of the byes and remember, only your 18 highest on-field players count towards your overall weekly score.

On the bye this week: Adelaide, Collingwood, Essendon, Hawthorn, Melbourne and West Coast.

Round 15 bye: Carlton, Greater Western Sydney, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Richmond and the Western Bulldogs.

Top scorers from Power-Cats

Dan Houston (DEF, $754,000) - 108 points

- 108 points Connor Rozee (MID/FWD, $874,000) - 106 points

- 106 points Todd Marshall (FWD, $455,000) - 100 points

- 100 points Ollie Wines (MID, $700,000) - 98 points

- 98 points Zach Guthrie (DEF, $572,000) - 89 points

Roy's best buys

How will you use your three trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

It's important that we are still targeting those players coming off their bye. Here are the best options of the players who have already had theirs.

Lachie Neale (MID, $852,000) – If you didn't trade Neale in last week for his season-high 124… it's not too late. He plays the Swans tonight and scored 142 against them last year.

Brad Crouch (MID, $825,000) – Earlier this year, Crouch was priced at $962,000 and Fantasy coaches were jumping on board. He did drop off but is now back firing, coming off scores of 123 and 114.

Brad Crouch handballs during St Kilda's clash against Carlton in round six, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Hayden Young (DEF, $788,000) – Young's score of 79 last week wasn't what we had hoped for but his run coming up is one of the easiest draws we have seen this year. He'll bounce back!

Angus Sheldrick (MID/FWD, $213,000) – The young Swan flew out of the blocks last week with an unexpected 79. He is still cheap and over 20,000 coaches have traded him in.

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Angus Sheldrick (MID/FWD, $213,000)

Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $834,000)

Lachie Neale (MID, $825,000)

Josh Fahey (DEF/MID, $200,000)

Tom Stewart (DEF, $817,000)

Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $834,000) has now averaged 110 in his last three games and is one of this week's most wanted players. He has a great draw coming up and should reward you instantly against the Tigers on Saturday night.

When teams dropped… Josh Fahey (DEF/MID, $200,000) wasn't there. He has been omitted and if you had plans for him this week, you better reverse those and think again.

Angus Sheldrick warms up before Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Most traded out

Jacob van Rooyen (FWD, $429,000)

James Sicily (DEF, $934,000)

Will Day (DEF/MID, $748,000)

Noah Long (MID/FWD, $344,000)

James Worpel (MID, $700,000)

Bye bye … to bye players. Coaches are making the right moves this week, offloading those players who have their bye this week, for players who are coming off theirs. Jacob van Rooyen (FWD, $429,000) has certainly done his job, increasing $229,000 from his starting price. Pat him on the back and send him on his way.

The same came be said for Will Day (DEF/MID, $748,000) and James Worpel (MID, $700,000) who have gone up $211,000 and $237,000 respectively after their standout seasons.

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Rowan Marshall v Richmond @ the MCG, SAT 7.25pm AEST

A captain needs to be safe. A captain needs to be someone who will not be tagged. This is why Marshall takes the No.1 spot this week. Toby Nankervis gives up plenty of points and in the last three weeks we have seen Luke Jackson (119), Kieren Briggs (117) and Scott Lycett (100) all have their season-high scores.

No.2 – Tim Taranto v St Kilda @ the MCG, SAT 7.25pm AEST

Look… he might get tagged and then again he might not. But if he does, things could be very different. We can't write off Taranto, who has averaged 131 in his last five games and hasn't dropped under 117 in his last eight… But Marcus Windhager could have the job to slow him down.

No.3 - Marcus Bontempelli v North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 4.40pm AEST

Bontempelli has averaged 116 in his last six games and scored 101 against the Kangaroos last year. They rank as the third easiest team for midfielders to score against and Bontempelli returns to Marvel Stadium where he has scored 129 and 104 in his last two games.

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Port Adelaide in round 13, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

No.4 – Josh Dunkley v Sydney @ the Gabba, FRI 7.50pm AEST

With scores of 145, 112 and 125 in his last three games, it's obvious that Dunkley is back to his best. St Kilda had five players score over 105 against the Swans last week which tells me that Dunkley will be great again.

No.5 – Tim English v North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 4.40pm AEST

If you can forgive English for his season-low 76 last week, then he is an option worth considering. However, Todd Goldstein is one of the hardest rucks to score against this year, but Briggs (101) still got the job done last week with a solid ton. A big bounce back score is on the cards.

